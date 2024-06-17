Business investment in the UK the lowest of any G7 countries, analysis finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Business investment in the UK the lowest of any G7 countries, analysis finds

By Press Association
Business investment in the UK the lowest of any G7 countries, analysis finds (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Business investment in the UK the lowest of any G7 countries, analysis finds (Christopher Furlong/PA)

The flow of new investment into the UK has been the lowest of any of the world’s most advanced economies for three years running, new analysis shows, as leading political parties sharpen their pledges to boost the economy.

Business investment by private companies was lower in the UK than any other G7 country in 2022, according to research by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).

The G7 is a group of seven major economies, also incorporating the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

The analysis, which used the latest datasets provided by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), showed that the UK was at the bottom of the pack for the third year in a row.

It suggests that the country is not attracting as much business investment, as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), as its international peers.

Furthermore, total investment across the whole economy – including from the Government, corporations and households – has remained lacklustre, according to the IPPR.

Data showed that the UK has had the lowest level of investment in the G7 for 24 of the last 30 years.

Dr George Dibb, associate director for economic policy at IPPR, said: “If the economy is an engine, then investment is its fuel.

“The UK’s dire productivity performance is the single biggest driver of our dire living standards.

“Without resources flowing into new investment, it’s hard to see how UK economic performance can improve.”

Nevertheless, incomplete data for 2023 suggests that the UK has edged its way out of the bottom spot, with the level of private investment overtaking Canada during the year.

General Election campaign 2024
The Labour party says its ‘first mission’ for government is to kick-start economic growth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Furthermore, the UK is heading toward a General Election and leading political parties have beefed up promises to grow the economy in a bid to win over voters.

Labour says its “first mission” for government is to kick-start economic growth, with plans including a strategic partnership with businesses and reforming the planning system to build new homes.

The Conservatives, in their manifesto, say economic growth will come from measures such as cutting taxes, rather than increasing borrowing or reducing spending on public services.

The IPPR said the UK can encourage greater business investment by developing a “green industrial strategy” which “seeks to remove barriers to growth, creates business and regulatory certainty, and solves coordination problems across the economy”.

Dr Dibb said it is down to the Government to take the lead and “show businesses that the UK is the secure, sensible and stable place to invest”.