Opinion poll round-up with 16 days to go until the General Election

Four opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, all of which show Labour holding its large lead over the Conservatives, while one puts Reform level with the Tories.

A poll by JL Partners, carried out online from June 14-16 among 2,038 adults in Britain, puts Labour 17 points ahead of the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 40%, Conservative 23%, Reform 18%, Liberal Democrats 9%, Green 5%, SNP 3% and other parties 1%.

A poll by More in Common, carried out online from June 14-16 among 2,369 adults in Britain, gives Labour a 16-point lead.

The figures are Labour 41%, Conservative 25%, Reform 14%, Lib Dems 11%, Green 5%, SNP 2% and other parties 2%.

The latest poll from Redfield & Wilton, carried out online from June 14-17 among 10,000 adults in Britain, puts Labour 25 points ahead of the Tories.

(PA Graphics)

The figures are Labour 43%, Conservative 18%, Reform 18%, Lib Dems 12%, Green 5%, SNP 3% and other parties 1%.

Finally, a poll by Deltapoll, carried out online from June 14-17 among 1,383 adults in Britain, has Labour 27 points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 46%, Conservative 19%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 10%, Green 5%, SNP 2%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties on 0%.

An average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to June 18 puts Labour on 42%, 21 points ahead of the Conservatives on 21%, followed by Reform on 16%, the Lib Dems on 11% and the Greens on 6%.

The Lib Dems and Reform are up on the figures for the previous week, while Labour and the Tories are down, with the averages for the seven days to June 11 being Labour 43%, Conservatives 22%, Reform 14%, Lib Dems 10% and Greens 6%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Greens 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Norstat, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, Verian, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.