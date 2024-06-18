Company insolvencies fall in May amid uptick in business confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Company insolvencies fall in May amid uptick in business confidence

By Press Association
Fewer firms went out of business than in May last year (Yui Mok/PA)
Fewer firms went out of business than in May last year (Yui Mok/PA)

Fewer companies went bust in May than the previous month, amid a pick-up in business activity across England and Wales, according to official data.

Company insolvencies fell 6% month-on-month to 2,006, which is 21% lower than in May 2023, the Insolvency Service said.

The number of firms going out of business rose steadily during 2021 and 2022, with 2023 seeing the highest annual number of company insolvencies since 1993.

Experts said the fall last month reflects better trading conditions for businesses than the end of last year, when the UK went into a small recession.

Benjamin Wiles, managing director at data company Kroll, said: “Compared to this time last year, we are seeing a pickup in business activity with key indicators showing improving consumer and business confidence.

“While I think it’s fair to say that we aren’t quite out of the woods, compared to twelve months ago when businesses were managing unpredictable cost inflation and energy bills, it does feel there’s now a lot more certainty for companies to plan.”

After a positive start to the year, economic growth remained flat in April, according to the Office for National Statistics, which could yet cause problems for some companies.

The figures showed that construction businesses made up the highest percentage of companies going insolvent in the 12 months to April, at 18%, or 4,401 firms.

The number of total company insolvencies also remains higher than those seen both during the Covid-19 pandemic and between 2014 and 2019.

David Hudson, partner at consultant FRP, said: “Insolvency levels appear to be stabilising, however many businesses still find themselves in a perilous state of limbo.

“Economic growth has stagnated after a positive couple of months while many investment decisions remain on pause as we await predicted interest rate cuts and the outcome of the General Election – a particular risk in sectors like construction where purdah can stall planning decisions.”

The figures are for companies in England and Wales, with Scottish and Northern Irish firms counted separately.