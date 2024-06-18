Number of funded residential rehab places increases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of funded residential rehab places increases

By Press Association
The figures were released on Tuesday (Paul Faith/PA)
The number of approved residential rehab places in Scotland has increased to more than 900 in the most recent year, new figures show.

According to statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday, placements increased from 540 in 2021-22, then 812 in 2022-23 and 938 in 2023-24.

A Scottish Government target aims to ensure 1,000 people go through residential rehab each year by 2026.

The report did not include data on how many of those given funded places completed treatment.

The figures come after a recent increase in suspected drug deaths, with Police Scotland reporting an 8% increase to 320 in the first three months of the year compared to the previous quarter.

Drugs minister Christina McKelvie said the rehab figures showed the Government was “firmly on track” to meet the 2026 target.

“We do, however, recognise the scale of the challenge we continue to face and are determined to do more by expanding on good practice and addressing gaps in pathways in collaboration with Healthcare Improvement Scotland.

“My focus is on taking action to save and improve lives now as part of our £250 million national mission.

“We’ve already reinforced our human rights-based approach where problematic drug use is treated as a health, not a criminal matter.

“We are prioritising getting people into the treatment and recovery that is right for them, at the right place at the right time.

“We are determined that every penny of the £100 million we are investing to expand residential rehabilitation will make a difference to those who are suited to this form of treatment.”

Along with the rehab numbers, Public Health Scotland also released figures on the number of kits containing the overdose-countering drug naloxone were issued.

The figure showed a sharp drop from 8,344 between July and September of last year to 7,589, although the number of kits has regularly varied between quarters.

Ms McKelvie added: “We’re working hard to respond to the growing threat from super-strong synthetic opioids like nitazenes in an increasingly toxic and unpredictable drug supply.

“Such synthetics, which increase the risk of overdose, hospitalisation and death, are being found in a range of substances.

“Because of their strength I would urge people to carry an extra life-saving naloxone kit if possible.”