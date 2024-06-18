Lives being needlessly lost due to A&E waits, warn Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lives being needlessly lost due to A&E waits, warn Tories

By Press Association
The latest accident and emergency performance figures have been published (PA)
Lives are being “needlessly lost” as the number of patients waiting more than the target time at accident and emergency units stagnates, the Scottish Conservatives have claimed.

Health Secretary Neil Gray has acknowledged waits to been seen at A&E departments across Scotland are still “too high”.

It comes as Public Health Scotland data showed that of the 27,190 people who attended A&E in the week ending June 9, 67.6% were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within the four-hour target.

The Scottish Government aims to see 95% of A&E attendances within this timeframe, however it has not been achieved since the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The most recent figure was down slightly from the previous week, when 68% were seen in the four-hour target, however it was above the 65.9% weekly average in 2023.

Patients waiting more than eight hours in A&E fell slightly in the latest week, with 2,737 (10.1%) in this category compared to 2,956 (10.5%) the previous seven days.

Meanwhile, 1,118 (4.1%) of patients spent more than 12 hours in A&E, compared to 1,203 (4.3%) the previous week.

Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “SNP ministers continue to sit on their hands and ignore the crisis while our A&E departments are at breaking point.

Neil Gray talking, dressed in a suit jacket and tie
Health Secretary Neil Gray acknowledged A&E waits remain too high

“With the NHS’s peak winter period well behind us, we should be seeing drastic improvements. But due to the SNP mismanagement we’re not – and lives are being needlessly lost as a result.”

He said it has become the “shocking norm” that almost 3,000 patients wait more than eight hours.

However Mr Gray said: “This week’s statistics show more than two-thirds of patients were seen within four hours, with long waits showing a general downward trend since early April. However, we recognise delays remain too high and we continue to work intensively with (health) boards to reduce these waits.

“Health services continue to face sustained pressure, and this is not unique to Scotland, with similar challenges being felt right across the UK. The 2024-25 Scottish Budget provides more than £19.5 billion for health and social care and an extra £500 million for frontline boards.”