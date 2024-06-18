Beer duty freeze important for hospitality, Sir Keir Starmer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beer duty freeze important for hospitality, Sir Keir Starmer says

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Gabardine Bar in Basingstoke (PA)
Frozen beer duty is important for pubs, Sir Keir Starmer said as he signalled his support for the tax measure.

The Labour leader said he agreed with comments made by Rachel Reeves, where she hinted that a beer duty freeze could continue under Labour.

The shadow chancellor told the Sun newspaper on Monday it had been “right” to campaign for alcohol duties to remain frozen.

But she would not outright commit to maintaining the freeze ahead of polling day, because of the “state of the public finances”.

Asked about the remarks of his colleague, Sir Keir told broadcasters: “I think it is important that we support hospitality and the beer duty is part of the package there.

“I am glad and obviously support what Rachel has already said.

“But it is part of the challenge for small businesses, whether it is hospitality, whether it is retail as we have just been talking about.”

General Election campaign 2024
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and Theo Paphitis arrive for a visit to the Hampshire School of Jewellery in Basingstoke (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Labour leader’s remarks came after his party set out to promote plans aimed at bringing “new life back into Britain’s high streets”.

The party has proposed opening 350 new banking hubs across the UK in order to revive town centres.

These hubs allow staff from several banks to share the same space, helping to fill gaps left in the system from branch closures.

They have a counter service operated by the Post Office, allowing customers to conduct routine banking transactions.

Labour is proposing to update qualifying criteria for the creation of banking hubs, as well as exploring how hubs can support financial inclusion through digital training and debt advice.

The party said that it would give new powers to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and strengthen regulation to support Link to proactively source locations for new banking hubs.

Labour said the ambition was part of plans for high streets, which also included cracking down on anti-social behaviour and supporting businesses and communities.

The UK Spirits Alliance has urged politicians canvassing for votes to consider a freeze on all alcohol duty in future.

Hilary Whitney, co-founder of Sacred Spirits and member of the UK Spirits Alliance, said: “Politicians need to realise that pubs are more than just pints. A third of all alcoholic drinks served in a pub are spirits, yet they are taxed the highest. A whopping 80% of each bottle of gin currently goes to the taxman.

“At this election, it is important that all politicians back our iconic British spirits industry to protect pubs at home and help grow exports abroad.”