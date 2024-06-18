Boris Johnson’s support ‘will make a difference’ to Conservatives, says Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boris Johnson’s support ‘will make a difference’ to Conservatives, says Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Boris Johnson’s interventions in the General Election have been co-ordinated with the Conservative campaign and will ‘make a difference’ (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Boris Johnson’s endorsement of Conservative candidates has been co-ordinated by the party’s General Election campaign and “will make a difference”, the Prime Minister has said.

Rishi Sunak’s predecessor-but-one is reported to have put his name to hundreds of thousands of letters due to be sent out to voters, urging them not to support Reform UK and warning that Labour could end up in power for a generation.

He has also recorded videos endorsing some candidates, but has so far not appeared on the campaign trail in person and is currently on holiday in Sardinia, according to a post on his wife Carrie’s Instagram account.

Mr Sunak told broadcasters on Tuesday that he welcomes the contribution of the former premier, who quit Parliament last year after being found to have misled the Commons over Partygate.

He said: “He is endorsing many candidates in videos and letters which have been co-ordinated by the campaign. I know that will make a difference.”

The extent of Mr Johnson’s involvement in the Tory campaign was subject to much speculation prior to the election, with some figures urging Mr Sunak to make more use of his predecessor while others suggested strained relations between the pair would make that complicated.

The admission that Mr Johnson’s interventions have been co-ordinated with the Conservative Party is the first indication that the former premier is involved with the official campaign rather than providing ad hoc endorsements of individual candidates.

Mr Sunak added that Mr Johnson is also using his column in the Daily Mail to make sure “everyone understands what the Labour government would do to this country and why it’s important that everyone votes Conservative”.

On June 14, Mr Johnson claimed a large Labour majority would be “a nightmare” which only voting Tory could prevent.

The argument echoes those made by other Conservative figures in an effort to counter the threat from Reform UK, with politicians from the Prime Minister down saying a vote for Nigel Farage’s party would only hand Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour a larger majority.