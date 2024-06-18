New report on Battle of Orgreave handed to Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New report on Battle of Orgreave handed to Government

By Press Association
New report calling for an inquiry into the policing of pickets 40 years ago (PA)
A new report on the case for an inquiry into the most violent day of the miners’ strike 40 years ago has been handed in to the Government and major political parties.

Campaigners say the report contains new information on policing of the so-called Battle of Orgreave as well as the involvement of then prime minister Margaret Thatcher and her government.

The Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign (OTJC) said its report strengthens its call for an inquiry into the events 40 years ago today when thousands of police clashed with pickets outside a coking plant near Sheffield.

Labour has promised to hold an inquiry into Orgreave if it wins the general election.

A spokesperson for the OTJC said: “The report contains new information recently uncovered including public statements of police and government actions during the year-long strike versus the truth of their private acts.

“The report confirms the prime minister Margaret Thatcher and her government were influencing the miners’ strike and policing, while publicly stating a policy of ‘non-involvement’.

“Orgreave, June 18 1984, represents one of the most serious abuses of power by police and government in this country’s industrial and trade union history, the truth of which has never been told or acknowledged by the state.

“Instead, as this report confirms, successive Conservative governments and senior police have worked to cover it up. Many files remain unexamined or inaccessible to the public until at least 2066.”

Kate Flannery, OTJC campaign secretary, said: “It is important that the truth is established via an independent inquiry and that the police and government are brought to account for their actions at Orgreave on June 18 1984.

“This day is particularly significant as it shines a light on what was going on in mining villages and communities throughout the year-long 84/5 miners’ strike.

“There are still many government files held back – some of which are under lock and key until at least 2066. An inquiry should reveal what is in those files and what has been held back for 40 years.”