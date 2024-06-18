Blair right that woman has a vagina and a man has a penis, Starmer says

Sir Keir Starmer has agreed with Sir Tony Blair that a woman has a vagina and a man has a penis.

It marks a hardening of the Labour leader’s stance on biological sex, having previously said that “99.9% of women” do not have a penis.

Sir Keir on Tuesday backed the former prime minister’s recent comments on the definition of a woman.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has stressed the importance of biological sex (Chris Jackson/PA)

Sir Tony had told Holyrood magazine: “I don’t know how politics got itself into this muddle.

“What is a woman? Well, it’s not a very hard thing for me to answer really.

“I’m definitely of the school that says, biologically, a woman is with a vagina and a man is with a penis. I think we can say that quite clearly.”

Sir Keir has repeatedly faced questions about his views on transgender issues and has faced criticism for some of his previous remarks on the topic.

On a General Election campaign visit to Basingstoke, he told reporters: “Yes, Tony is right about that, he put it very well.

“I saw it reported, I’m not quite sure when he said it, but I agree with him on that.”

Last year, Sir Keir said that “99.9% of women” do not have a penis and in 2021 said it was “not right” for Labour MP Rosie Duffield to state that “only women have a cervix”.

But he has since said about Ms Duffield’s statement that “biologically, she of course is right about that”.