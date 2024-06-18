No update on Cass Review implications until after summer recess – minister

An update on the implications of the Cass Review will not be delivered until September, after Holyrood’s summer recess has finished, a minister has said.

Parliamentary business minister Jamie Hepburn said the rules governing announcements during election periods meant it could not take place earlier.

But the Scottish Conservatives disputed this as they called for an earlier ministerial statement on the matter.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said there was still no update on the matter with only six sitting days to go (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Cass Review examined gender care services in England and criticised the lack of evidence around the use of puberty blockers and other medical interventions.

Following the review’s publication, two Scottish health boards – one of which covers the only gender clinic in the country for young people – decided to pause the prescription of puberty blockers to new patients.

Scotland’s chief medical officer (CMO) Sir Gregor Smith is overseeing a multi-disciplinary team which is assessing what Dr Hilary Cass’s recommendations will mean for Scotland’s health service.

Before the election was called, Scottish ministers had said that he would report back before Holyrood breaks up for recess at the end of June.

Raising the issue at Holyrood on Tuesday, Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said there is still no update with only six sitting days to go.

She said: “This is about getting the right care and support for young people.”

The SNP have refused to bring an update on gender services for children and young people before recess, despite making this promise on 8th May SNP blame purdah,despite this promise being made before GE announcement, and being a devolved issue Simply not good enough pic.twitter.com/jVKPntKISh — Meghan Gallacher MSP (@MGallacherMSP) June 18, 2024

Mr Hepburn said the multi-disciplinary team’s work is ongoing and they would supply a draft report to the CMO “shortly”.

The pre-election rules have affected the CMO’s ability to deliver the report to MSPs, he said.

A number of government documents have been pushed back due to civil service impartiality rules, including the delivery of John Swinney’s first legislative programme as First Minister.

Conservative MSP Brian Whittle intervened to say the Cass Review had “nothing to do with the election” and said the Government is trying to “weave its way out” of delivering an update.

Mr Hepburn said: “As a consequence of this issue being tied up with the election debate (the chief medical officer) is concerned, the Government is concerned, this could impact on the election.

“It’s unusual – normally we’d be decried if we decided to go against guidance from the permanent secretary in terms of what we could or couldn’t say before the election.

“We’re actually trying to operate in compliance with that guidance.”

He continued: “Given we don’t have that information it is simply not possible to provide any meaningful form of statement to Parliament this side of recess.

“But we have made a commitment to doing so.

“I am happy for us to bring this matter back as soon as possible.”

Mr Hepburn said he proposed to do this after recess.