In Pictures: Frisbee throwing and boat trips on election campaign trail

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Torridge and Tavistock Sir Geoffrey Cox, during a visit to Clovelly in north Devon (Leon Neal/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chatted to fishermen in north Devon and took a boat trip, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joined forces with entrepreneur and Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis for a visit to the Hampshire School of Jewellery in Basingstoke.

In Scotland, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar described change in Scotland as a “two-stage process” as he published his party’s manifesto, and Lib Deb leader Sir Ed Davey continued his campaigning with a game of frisbee during a visit to Crowd Hill Farm, in Hampshire.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey plays with a frisbee
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey plays with a frisbee during a visit to Crowd Hill Farm, in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey during a visit to Richard James Hub, London (Lucy North/PA)
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer gesticulates with his hand
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waves from a boat during a visit to north Devon
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on a boat during a visit to north Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
(left to right) Farmer David Chugg, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, parliamentary candidate for North Devon Selaine Saxby and Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron feed sheep during a visit to a farm in Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)
Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis points at a structure at the Hampshire School of Jewellery
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) and entrepreneur Theo Paphitis try their hand at making jewellery at the Hampshire School of Jewellery in Basingstoke (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sits with a group of fishermen around a bench with the sea behind
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to fishermen during a visit to the Red Lion Hotel, Bideford in north Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner (centre) and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves during a visit to The Park Gate Inn, in the West Midlands (Peter Byrne/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (left) and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to a farm in Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar stands in front of a red poster
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar launches the party’s General Election manifesto in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey and candidate for Eastleigh Liz Jarvis play Jenga with blue blocks representing the Conservative Party’s seats during a visit to Crowd Hill Farm, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and local parliamentary candidate Olivia Bailey during a visit to Douai Park Tennis Club, Reading (Stefan Rousseau/PA)