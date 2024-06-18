Liberal Democrats pledge £1bn a year to tackle ‘crumbling’ hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Liberal Democrats pledge £1bn a year to tackle ‘crumbling’ hospitals

By Press Association
The Liberal Democrats said they would spend £1 billion a year on rebuilding hospitals, but NHS trusts said this would barely scratch the surface. (Yui Mok/PA)
The Liberal Democrats said they would spend £1 billion a year on rebuilding hospitals, but NHS trusts said this would barely scratch the surface. (Yui Mok/PA)

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to spend £1 billion a year on repairing “crumbling” NHS hospitals if they come to power after the General Election.

The party claimed millions of people would be treated in the hospitals most affected by dangerous reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) by 2030 and accused the Conservatives of failing to act on the threat.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “The Conservatives have let our NHS crumble. They have failed to protect millions of patients and NHS staff who are forced to treat people in dangerous buildings.”

Warning of a “race against time to fix our hospitals”, she said staff and patients should not be “in a constant state of fear”.

The Raac scandal has seen public buildings including hospitals, schools and fire stations deemed unsafe as the concrete begins to crumble after reaching the end of its expected lifespan.

But the NHS Confederation, which represents health services, said £1 billion would “barely scratch the surface” and called for whoever wins the election to increase capital spending on the NHS by £6.4 billion per year.

Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said: “Health leaders and their teams will welcome the focus on repairing the crumbling NHS estate, with the backlog maintenance bill now standing at £11.6 billion.

“Not only are buildings that are dilapidated or no longer fit for purpose demoralising for staff, but they can also be a safety risk for patients as well as a barrier to productivity.”

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said the Liberal Democrats “must not underestimate the scale of the challenge at hand”, adding: “Crucial chunks of the NHS estate are literally falling to bits due to chronic underinvestment.”

The Liberal Democrats said only four of the 58 hospitals identified as having Raac buildings had fixed the issue, and none of the seven most affected hospitals had managed to eradicate the problem.

They argued that, if current trends continue, some 4.4 million patients would be admitted at those seven trusts between now and 2030.

But Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said the Lib Dems could only “snipe from the sidelines” and stage “ridiculous gimmicks”, adding that the party would “prop up a Labour government”.

She said: “Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives have a clear plan and have taken bold action, not only committing to building 40 new hospitals by 2030, but also delivering 160 community diagnostic centres, a year ahead of the original target.

“These centres have already delivered more than seven million tests, checks and scans across England, helping to tackle ill-health across the country.”

In May 2023, the Government committed to prioritising rebuilding facilities that included Raac.