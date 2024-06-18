Reeves to reiterate Labour pledge to cut down energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reeves to reiterate Labour pledge to cut down energy bills

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Lucy North/PA)
A Labour government would help families save up to £300 off energy bills by 2030 and tackle the root causes of the cost-of-living crisis, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to say on Wednesday.

Ms Reeves will accuse the Conservatives of being “staggeringly out of touch with the struggles facing ordinary families” in comments ahead of the release of May’s inflation data.

On a visit to the South West, she will reiterate Labour’s pledge to make Britain a clean energy superpower by 2030, which the party says will save families up to £300 per year off their energy bills, boost the UK’s energy independence, and create 650,000 good jobs.

The Labour Party was to launch GB Energy (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The party has pledged £8.3 billion for the publicly owned Great British Energy company, which will invest in clean energy.

This will in part be paid for through a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

The shadow chancellor said: “After 14 years of Conservative chaos, working people are worse off. Prices are still sky-high in the shops, mortgage bills are higher and the price of energy has soared.

“This election has exposed a Conservative Party that is staggeringly out of touch with the struggles facing ordinary families. The Conservatives have no plan to tackle the cost of living and instead are offering a desperate wish list of unfunded promises that will mean £4,800 more on people’s mortgages.

“I will always put family finances first. As chancellor, I will tackle the root causes of the cost-of-living crisis so we can make working people and their families better off.

“That includes creating a publicly owned clean energy company to power Britain’s future energy security, take control of our energy supply and bring down bills.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “The cost of Labour’s promises would mean at least £2,094 in higher council tax and other tax rises for every working family.

“And that’s just the start, by rigging the system with votes for 16-year-olds, Labour would lock themselves in power for a generation – unaccountable and raising taxes however they want.”