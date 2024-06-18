Four out of 10 adults say bus service funding should be ‘a top priority’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four out of 10 adults say bus service funding should be ‘a top priority’

By Press Association
Many people would like to see more funding allocated to bus services, a survey has suggested (Alamy/PA)
Funding for bus services falls below the public’s priorities, a survey suggests.

More than four out of 10 (42%) British adults want investment in the sector to be a top priority for the next government, a poll commissioned by trade association the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) indicated.

CPT analysis of Treasury figures shows less than 10% of transport spending is allocated to bus services.

The survey suggested support for investment in buses, as one of the main three transport spending priorities after the General Election, is highest among Labour voters (48%), households with no access to a car (48%) and voters aged over 65 (46%).

More than half (56%) of those polled who want the next government to focus on bus funding consider more frequent services to be most important, while a similar proportion (54%) want fares to continue to be subsidised.

In Britain, some 58% of public transport journeys are made by bus.

CPT director of policy and external relations, Alison Edwards, said: “Buses are the nation’s most affordable, accessible and popular form of public transport – carrying over 10 million people a day.

“But spending is way below what many voters clearly think it should be.

“Our latest polling shows that people want to see more frequent buses, fares kept low and more new routes.

“Among those who want the next government to prioritise spending on buses, those three things also matter significantly more to them than changing who runs the buses.

“The polling also highlights how, if the next government invests to improve services, many people will use the bus more often.”

Labour has pledged to give local authorities in England more power to franchise local bus services if it wins the election, while the Conservative Party’s manifesto features a commitment to maintain the £2 cap on single bus fares in England for the entirety of the next Parliament.

– The survey of 2,111 British adults was conducted by research company YouGov on June 10 and 11.