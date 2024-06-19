What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Wednesday

By Press Association
The Conservative Party battle bus arrives at a farm in Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Conservative Party battle bus arrives at a farm in Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)

Here is your guide to the main developments expected in the General Election campaign on Wednesday:

– Cheaper energy, no shocks

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, and Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, will visit a supermarket as the party pledges to put family finances first by cutting household energy bills by £300 and protecting Britain from future energy shocks.

Ms Reeves will reiterate Labour’s pledge to make Britain a clean energy superpower by 2030, which the party says will slash energy bills, boost the UK’s energy independence, and create 650,000 jobs.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves wearing orange hard hats and hi-vis jackets during a visit to Ocean Gate, Eastern Docks, in Southampton
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves don orange hard hats and hi-vis jackets during a visit to Eastern Docks in Southampton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– Your moral mission should you choose to accept it 

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to continue fighting the campaign on taxes as he announced it is his “moral mission” to further slash national insurance.

Mr Sunak shocked even those in his own party when he chose to call the General Election after favourable inflation figures in April.

As the party continues to languish some 20 points behind Labour in the polls, he will be hoping positive figures for May will help to sell the Conservatives’ message that “the plan is working”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is putting taxes at the heart of his party’s campaign (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

– Poster girl 

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper will urge voters in Godalming and Ash not to let the Conservatives “bet the house again” on mortgage prices as she unveils a Lib Dem poster van.

Ms Cooper will address activists with the new attack poster in Surrey, where the Liberal Democrats say they “are neck and neck” with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

– Lonely on the left

SNP leader John Swinney will be in Edinburgh to launch the party’s manifesto, which he claims “will set out a different approach in line with Scotland’s centre-left values”.

Mr Swinney will be joined by SNP Westminster candidates and activists to unveil the party’s plans, which will call for the next UK government to generate an additional £1 billion a year for Scotland’s health service.

– Remember him?

The Workers Party of Great Britain, led by George Galloway, will launch its General Election manifesto, titled Britain Deserves Better, in Manchester.