Inflation returns to 2% target for first time in nearly three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Inflation returns to 2% target for first time in nearly three years

By Press Association
Inflation has returned to the 2% target for the first time in almost three years in what comes at a critical time just weeks before the nation heads to the polls (Ben Birchall/PA)
Inflation has returned to the 2% target for the first time in almost three years in what comes at a critical time just weeks before the nation heads to the polls (Ben Birchall/PA)

Inflation has returned to the 2% target for the first time in almost three years in what comes at a critical time, just weeks before the nation heads to the polls.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 2% in May, down from 2.3% in April.

It follows nearly three years of above-target inflation, with CPI last recorded at 2% in July 2021, before shooting higher amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The latest inflation figures mean that prices are still rising across the country, but at a much slower rate than in recent years when households and businesses were being squeezed during the peak of the cost crisis.

The data will be watched closely ahead of the Bank of England’s next interest rate decision on Thursday, but policymakers are widely expected to hold fire on any cuts until after the General Election on July 4.

It comes less than three weeks before polling day and as the political parties home in on economic pledges in their manifestos.

The fall in inflation is likely to be seized on by Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives as a sign that their economic plan is working.

But shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “After 14 years of economic chaos under the Conservatives, working people are worse off.

“Prices have risen in the shops, mortgage bills are higher and taxes are at a 70-year high.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “The hard truth is that millions of people won’t be feeling any better off today.”

Experts said that, despite the milestone for inflation, there is still work to do in bringing down prices throughout the economy.

The Bank is keeping a watchful eye on inflation in the services sector, which fell from 5.9% to 5.7% in May, but still remains stubbornly high.

It is one of the factors that has been partly responsible for staying the Bank’s hand in bringing rates down from their 16-year high of 5.25%.

Jake Finney, economist at PwC, warned it is “not ‘job done’ yet”.

He said: “If prices continue to rise at the same month-on-month rate as they did this month (0.3%), then headline inflation will be back over the 2% target next month (at 2.1%).”

Suren Thiru, economics director at Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), said: “Despite this landmark fall in inflation, concerns over both underlying price pressures and changing policy in the run-up to a General Election means a June interest rate cut is almost certainly off the table.”

The ONS said food inflation fell back to 1.6% – the lowest since October 2021 – which was the biggest factor in pulling the overall level of CPI inflation lower.

At one stage food inflation reached nearly 20% – at 19.6% – in March last year, but has been steadily easing back since then.

However, last month saw prices rise at the petrol pumps, while air fares also lifted, according to the ONS.

The average price of petrol rose by 0.7p per litre between April and May to stand at 148.8p per litre.