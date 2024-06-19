Why has inflation fallen and what does it mean for UK households?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Why has inflation fallen and what does it mean for UK households?

By Press Association
Inflation slowed to its lowest for almost three years (Alamy/PA)
UK inflation slowed to 2% in May, dropping to its lowest level since July 2021, according to new official figures.

It has matched the target rate of inflation set by the Government and Bank of England after a slowdown in price rises over the past two years.

ECONOMY Inflation
PA Graphics

Here, the PA news agency looks at what the latest inflation data means for households and the economy.

– What is inflation and why has it fallen?

Inflation is the term used to describe the rising price of goods and services.

The inflation rate refers to how quickly prices are going up.

May’s inflation rate of 2% means that if an item cost £100 a year ago, the same thing would now cost £102.

It is lower than the 2.3% inflation rate recorded in April, meaning that prices are increasing more slowly than they previously were.

The latest reading is on track with predictions from economists.

– Does this mean that the cost of living is falling?

No, the cost of living is still rising, just at a much slower rate than it has in recent years.

In fact, just less two years ago, prices were soaring by as much as 11.1%, largely because of significantly higher gas and electricity costs.

Inflation has been steadily easing back since then, amid efforts from policymakers put pressure on demand.

Nevertheless, prices for UK households are significantly higher than before the rise and fall in inflation.

Jake Finney,  economist at PwC, said: “Consumer prices have risen by 20% since inflation was last at target.”

– Will the cost of living ever go down?

The Government does not want prices to fall. It sets the Bank of England, the UK’s central bank, a target to keep the inflation rate at 2%.

It says this is the ideal level to help people and businesses plan their spending.

However, some items have been going down in price.

The price of housing, furniture and household goods all fell, compared with the previous year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

Some food prices also fell last month, such as fish, milk, cheese and eggs.

Other food prices, like meat, bread and cereals, have just risen at a slower rate.

– What does it mean for the General Election?

Rishi Sunak triggered the July 4 contest off the back of the April fall in CPI, so it is no surprise he was quick to seize on the rate returning to the 2% target.

He said it was evidence the “bold action” he had taken as Prime Minister was working and warned voters not to jeopardise that by putting Labour into office.

However, actions by Government have a limited effect on overall inflation, with this far more strongly dictated by central bank policy actions – such as changes to interest rates – and global factors, such as the supply of energy or commodities.

Voters are still suffering after the prolonged period of high inflation caused a painful squeeze on living standards and opinion polls suggest they are ready to punish the Tories for their record in office.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said “working people are worse off” after 14 years of Conservative rule and promised Labour would offer economic stability.

– What does the fall in inflation mean for interest rates?

Interest rates are used by the Bank of England as a tool to help control inflation.

Rates are currently at 5.25%, having been held at the level for the past six votes by the Bank’s policymakers.

They were increased to this level to make it more expensive for people and businesses to borrow money, therefore weighing on their demand for goods.

This makes it hard for companies to keep increasing prices at the same rate, helping to contribute to the slowdown in inflation.

Economists expect the Bank of England to start cutting interest rates in the coming months, but most have indicated this will not happen at its next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday.

Rate-setters at the Bank look at the overall rate of inflation but also have a firm eye on specific areas, such as services inflation, which has been particularly sticky at 5.7% in May.

Many experts have suggested the Bank would like to see this ease further.

– So when could interest rates be cut? 

Suren Thiru, economics director at ICAEW, said on Wednesday the fall in inflation to target rates will not help speed up interest rate cuts.

“Despite this landmark fall in inflation, concerns over both underlying price pressures and changing policy in the run-up to a General Election means a June interest rate cut is almost certainly off the table,” he said.

Most experts predicted prior to the latest data that the next rate cut will take place in August.

Some economists have suggested the higher-than-expected services inflation reading for last month could even cause the Bank of England to hold off rising rates until September.

Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Marcoeconomics, said: “Services inflation overshooting the MPC’s forecast by 0.4 percentage points makes an August MPC rate cut look like a long shot.

“We will very likely shift our call for the first MPC cut to September.”