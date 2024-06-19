Alliance to call for changes to spending rules to prioritise green investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Alliance to call for changes to spending rules to prioritise green investment

By Press Association
Leader of the Alliance party, Naomi Long, speaking to the PA news agency at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Leader of the Alliance party, Naomi Long, speaking to the PA news agency at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Government spending rules must be changed to free up funding to tackle climate change, the Alliance Party has said.

Reform of Treasury fiscal rules to allow for investment in a green new deal is one of the key policy objectives outlined in Alliance’s manifesto.

The party will also call for the Government to commit more funding to integrated education in Northern Ireland when it unveils its manifesto – Leading Change – on Thursday.

In urging changes to fiscal rules, the party argues that current pressures on public spending are preventing strategic investment on issues such as climate.

Alliance wants these spending limits revised to ensure money can be directed toward investing in policies to address global warming.

It argues that inaction on climate change is already costing the global economy trillions of pounds, and increased spending in that area would protect the environment as well as unlocking investment and job creation in the green economy.

In terms of integrated education, Alliance’s call for a new injection of funding comes after the UK Government re-profiled £150 million earmarked for the sector in the 2015 Fresh Start deal.

In this year’s deal to restore devolution, it removed the ringfenced protection for that cash and instead allowed the Stormont Executive to spend how it saw fit.

Alliance claims that decision has seen the integrated sector lose out on much needed capital investment in new buildings. As such, it calls for a further Government funding commitment.

Previewing the manifesto launch, party leader Naomi Long said current fiscal rules “reinforce climate inaction” in the UK.

“The Leading Change manifesto is not standalone but dovetails with previous Alliance publications, setting out our policy priorities for the next five years over issues which Westminster has direct control or influence,” she said.

“Alliance is already leading change in a number of areas, including better health outcomes, making communities safer, expanding integrated education and delivering affordable childcare.

“We are also working to combat climate change, promote a greener and cleaner environment, and create a dynamic and vibrant economy.

“That includes our proposals to change the UK Government’s fiscal rules, to better reflect the huge cost associated with climate inaction.

“It would also unlock vital investment in our public services, as well as incentivise investment in our infrastructure and skills.

“Without this reform, current UK fiscal policy inhibits investment, reinforces climate inaction and stores up environmental, social and financial crises for the future.”