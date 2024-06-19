Sunak confronted by mother of Manchester Arena victim over delay to Martyn’s Law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak confronted by mother of Manchester Arena victim over delay to Martyn’s Law

By Press Association
Figen Murray, the mother of Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett (Peter Byrne/PA)
Figen Murray, the mother of Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett (Peter Byrne/PA)

Rishi Sunak was confronted by the mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim over delays to introducing a law in her son’s memory.

Figen Murray has been campaigning for tougher security measures at public venues after her son Martyn Hett was among the 22 killed in the 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.

The Prime Minister told her, just hours before he called the General Election, that he would bring in Martyn’s Law before the parliamentary summer break.

Last week, the Conservative manifesto pledged to introduce the legislation to help protect against terror attacks.

But on Wednesday, Ms Murray told Mr Sunak that “there has been nothing” since he promised her 18 months ago that he would “hurry up” and pass the law.

In a voice message played on an LBC Radio phone-in, she said: “You have put in your manifesto that Martyn’s Law is a priority.

“I don’t know what you mean by that because you promised me 18 months ago, in a phone call on what would have been Martyn’s 35th birthday, that you’re going to really hurry up with Martyn’s Law and you are very committed to it.

“There has been nothing since then. So what exactly do you mean by prioritising? Can you please put a number, a figure to it in terms of how many months that’s going to still be?”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak standing up talking to a group of people
Rishi Sunak insisted he was still committed to bringing forward Martyn’s Law (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Prime Minister responded by stressing his commitment to enacting Martyn’s Law if the Tories defy opinion polls and hold on to power at the election.

He told the radio show: “If we’re re-elected, Parliament will re-form at the beginning of July and we’ll be able to introduce the legislation before summer recess.

“Before summer recess is what I told Figen and that will still be the case.”

He continued: “I can understand why Figen would like to have seen this done even quicker, but it is important that it works properly. And that takes time to get right.”

It is “reasonable” to take the time to ensure the law is effective because “it will impact thousands and thousands of businesses”, he added.

Ms Murray has previously said she felt “let down” and “misled” after Mr Sunak told her he would introduce the legislation before the summer break, before calling an election later that day, leading to Parliament being dissolved before Martyn’s Law could be enacted.

It would require venues and local authorities in the UK to have training requirements and preventative plans in place against terror attacks.

Labour has said it will introduce Martyn’s Law as a “priority” if elected.