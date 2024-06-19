Lib Dem policies will not increase immigration, says Davey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dem policies will not increase immigration, says Davey

By Press Association
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has rejected claims his party’s policies would increase immigration (Lucy North/PA)
Sir Ed Davey has insisted the Liberal Democrats would bring immigration down, rejecting claims some of their policies would see the figure rise.

In an interview with Sky News, the Lib Dem leader said the rise in legal immigration since 2019 was “a massive broken promise by the Conservatives” that had led to “disillusionment in politics”.

He said: “Since we left the EU, immigration has more than doubled, completely against what the Conservatives and the Brexiteers promised.

“So the question is, how do you bring it down?”

The Liberal Democrat manifesto contains no explicit pledge to reduce overall migration numbers, instead promising a “fair, effective immigration system that treats everyone with dignity and respect”.

Sir Ed Davey with a group of Lib Dem supporters
The Liberal Democrat manifesto promised a ‘fair, effective immigration system’ but made no explicit commitment on numbers (Lucy North/PA)

This includes policies on replacing the salary threshold for work visas with “a more flexible merit-based system”, expanding the youth mobility scheme to the EU and reversing the recent increase to the income threshold for family visas.

But in his interview on Wednesday, Sir Ed denied that these policies would lead to higher migration.

He added that increasing the minimum wage for care workers to £2 above the general minimum wage would encourage British people “who are currently working in, say, an Amazon warehouse or a supermarket” to enter the sector, removing the need for foreign labour.

He said the Conservatives “refuse to pay people properly” and had “issued hundreds of thousands of healthcare visas” instead.

Asked whether his party’s promise to rejoin the European Single Market was a serious pledge or just the “ultimate aim”, Sir Ed said the “poisoned” relationship between Britain and the EU meant such a move would “take time”.

He said: “We think you’re going to have to go through four stages to rebuild a relationship with Europe, it’s been so damaged by the Conservatives.”

Sir Ed also denied that his party’s plan to build 380,000 homes a year without touching the green belt was “another cake-and-eat-it policy”.

He said: “I don’t think we actually have to (build on the green belt), because there’s so much brownfield land out there that really is available.”

The Lib Dem leader argued that the Conservatives had followed a “developer-led” approach that “leads to some of the wrong houses being built in the wrong places”, while his party would use a “community-led approach” that provided infrastructure along with affordable homes.