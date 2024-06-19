In Pictures: Tories hug it out and Keir hits shops as campaign trail continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

In Pictures: Tories hug it out and Keir hits shops as campaign trail continues

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron greets parliamentary candidate for Wells and Mendip Hills, Meg Powell-Chandler, during a visit to the Lamb Inn in Axbridge, Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron greets parliamentary candidate for Wells and Mendip Hills, Meg Powell-Chandler, during a visit to the Lamb Inn in Axbridge, Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

There were hugs aplenty among the Conservatives on Wednesday as Rishi Sunak continued to power through the election campaign trail despite the party remaining unpopular in the polls.

The Prime Minister and his wife Akshata Murty visited Sizewell B in Suffolk, while Foreign Secretary David Cameron met campaigners in Somerset.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was in Wiltshire where he and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves were questioned about climate change as they took a turn round a local Morrisons before speaking to shoppers and staff about the cost of living crisis.

Liberal Democrats deputy leader Daisy Cooper visited Farncombe in the Godalming and Ash constituency, a seat which Jeremy Hunt is also contesting, telling campaigners the Conservatives have taken the country “for granted” and the Chancellor “has to go”.

Wednesday also saw SNP leader John Swinney launching his party’s manifesto at Patina in Edinburgh.

He told delegates there was “no other way” to achieve Scottish independence, which is “fundamental” to peoples’ “daily lives and concerns” in the country, than through the ballot box.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shares a hug with parliamentary candidate for Suffolk Coastal, Therese Coffey, during a visit to Sizewell B in Suffolk
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shares a hug with parliamentary candidate for Suffolk Coastal, Therese Coffey, during a visit to Sizewell B in Suffolk (James Manning/PA)
Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport, Lucy Frazer (left) and Akshata Murty, wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, embrace in Fordham, Suffolk
The hugs did not stop there as Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport, Lucy Frazer (left) and Akshata Murty, wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, embrace in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)
A shopper (centre) questions Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves about climate change, during a visit to Morrisons in Wiltshire, while on the General Election campaign trail
A shopper quizzes Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves about climate change during a visit to Morrisons in Wiltshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves during a visit to Morrisons in Swindon where they met shoppers and staff and discussed the cost of living with employees
Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves peruse the food aisles after they met shoppers and staff and discussed the cost of living with Morrisons employees (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper speaks to the media during a campaign visit to Farncombe, in the Godalming and Ash constituency
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper speaks to the media during a campaign visit to Farncombe, in the Godalming and Ash constituency (Will Durrant/PA)
Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney speaking during the party’s General Election manifesto launch at Patina in Edinburgh
Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney speaking during the party’s General Election manifesto launch at Patina in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
A delegate takes a picture of the first page of the manifesto book during the party’s General Election manifesto launch at Patina in Edinburgh
A delegate takes a picture of the first page of the manifesto book during the party’s General Election manifesto launch at Patina in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)