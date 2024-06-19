Galloway launches Workers Party manifesto, warns of ‘Armageddon’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Galloway launches Workers Party manifesto, warns of ‘Armageddon’

By Press Association
Newly elected MP for Rochdale, George Galloway, speaks to the media outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London after he was sworn in following his victory in the Rochdale by-election (Yui Mok/PA)
George Galloway launched his party’s vision for Britain promising a brighter future while warning the world is edging closer to nuclear “Armageddon”.

Mr Galloway, leader of the Workers Party of Great Britain, presented his 34-page manifesto supported by a smattering of supporters and some of the 154 candidates standing for Westminster representing his party.

Described by Mr Galloway as a “very beautiful document” it includes chapters on redistribution, democratic reform and Palestine and referenced K-Pop and “creeping buro-fascism”.

The veteran politician spoke at the launch event at a hotel in Manchester, just a few miles south from Rochdale, where he became the town’s MP in February, following a by-election after the death of Labour incumbent Tony Lloyd.

He promised a “staggering” breakthrough at the General Election for his party, which he described as the “antidote” to both Labour, who he said they seek to replace, and Nigel Farage’s Reform Party.

“We are the spirit of Labour past or what it was supposed to be. Labour, long ago, lost its way, lost its purpose,” he said.

Mr Galloway described both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Mr Starmer as “sub-prime performers” with “vacuous” programmes, but said that Mr Farage at least “has something to say” – even if he is wrong.

His ten-point party programme begins with a pledge to end “imperialist wars” and Nato withdrawal, a subject he returned to.

Mr Galloway said: “We are potentially headed to Armageddon and if we don’t get out of this death spiral, then none of this will have been worth arguing over at all.

George Galloway speaking to the media at Parliament Square in central London, where he announced the selection of hundreds of Workers Party General Election candidates in April
“If Keir Starmer becomes the Prime Minister, within six months, Britain will be at war. I mean an actual war with British troops deployed.

“Don’t arm these dangerous people with a super-majority in Parliament.”

Mr Galloway claimed the BBC has been “working” for Keir Starmer and Labour had been “made safe” for “the establishment” and the “Deep State”.

He added: “The fact that Starmer is going to take us to disaster potentially, existential disaster, is a national emergency.”

Mr Galloway said Britain had suffered decades of subservience to the EU and the US, making it a “vassal” of Washington and a country, he said, being led by a “senile dementia patient”.

He claimed Royal Navy warships were in the Black Sea, the Red Sea and the South China Sea, “threatening others” rather than protecting their own coast.

And he described Nato as a “war machine” with the West led by leaders who want conflict while edging closer to a “game of nuclear bluff” with Russia, China and North Korea and only the “woke armies of the West” to defend itself.

Party pledges on cheap housing, free childcare, free adult education and public laundries would be paid for by scrapping UK’s nuclear weapons, which Mr Galloway said cost the country £12,000 every minute.

Voters go to the polls on July 4.