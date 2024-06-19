Net Zero Secretary’s maternity leave to begin on July 1

Scotland’s Net Zero Secretary will begin her maternity leave on July 1, being replaced by her junior minister.

Gillian Martin – currently serving as climate action minister – will step into Mairi McAllan’s role for the duration of her leave, subject to approval from the King.

Former minister Alasdair Allan will return to Government, taking over from Ms Martin.

Ms McAllan said the portfolio will be in “safe hands” while she is away.

First Minister John Swinney said: “I want to thank Mairi McAllan for everything she has achieved in Government so far, including ensuring that tackling the climate crisis and accelerating our era-defining energy transition to a just transition remains one of our key priorities.

“I look forward to welcoming Mairi back to her post as Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy next year, and send my warmest wishes to her, Iain and their whole family as they embark on this exciting new chapter together.

First Minister John Swinney wished Ms McAllan and her husband well on their ‘exciting new chapter’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I am delighted that Gillian Martin will become acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy, and I look forward to welcoming Alasdair Allan back to Government as acting minister for climate action.

“I am confident they will work tirelessly to ensure we continue to meet our climate obligations.”

Ms McAllan said: “Tacking the climate crisis and seizing the era-defining opportunity of Scotland’s energy transition remain two of the biggest challenges and opportunities of our time.

“That is why I have been honoured to lead this vitally important portfolio in Government, working with stakeholders across the country to ensure we are supporting our transition to net zero in a sustainable and fair way, as well as seizing the opportunities of the future.

“I know the Scottish Government will continue to make good progress and that the portfolio is in safe hands with Gillian Martin and Alasdair Allan.”

Ms Martin said she wants to make sure the Government remains “laser-focused” on tackling the climate emergency, while Dr Allan described his promotion as “an honour”.