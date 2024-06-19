In Pictures: The best – and most quirky – images of the campaign so far

It has been four weeks since Prime Minister Rishi Sunak braved a downpour in Downing Street to tell the nation it would be going to the polls on July 4.

Since then, politicians of all tribes have been campaigning across the country in a bid to convince voters to invest their vote in them.

The campaign has already produced some memorable images, and some quirky ones, as party leaders and candidates have battled to grab the electorate’s attention.

Here is a selection of the best. Just another two weeks to go.

A drenched Rishi Sunak stands outside No 10 in the rain to announce that the country will be going to the polls (Lucy North/PA)

A seemingly giant Sir Ed Davey, Lib Dem leader, towers over the beach and pier at Eastbourne, East Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves goes to Iceland with Richard Walker, the supermarket chain’s managing director, in Fulham, south west London (Yui Mok/PA)

Lib Dem candidate Tim Farron discovers that getting back on a paddleboard on Lake Windermere is much harder than falling off (Peter Byrne/PA)

It’s all downhill from here for Lib Dem Leader Sir Ed Davey as he rides a bike in Knighton, Powys (Jacob King/PA)

It is green for go for Green Party candidates Sian Berry, Carla Denyer, Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns at their campaign launch (Jonathan Brady/PA)

SNP leader John Swinney settles for baby steps as he launches his campaign in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

All aboard the campaign battle bus for Sir Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves in Uxbridge, west London (Lucy North/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey prepare for an election battle during a visit to the Fusilier Museum in Bury, Greater Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage pulls a face while speaking to a supporter in Clacton, Essex (James Manning/PA)

The cap fits for SNP leader John Swinney as he tucks into a curry lunch at the Glasgow Gurdwara (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting prepare for the corridors of power with a trip to meet patients and staff at Bassetlaw Hospital in Nottinghamshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton horses about with Cammie the pony – which later stood on his foot – during a visit to Craigie’s Farm in South Queensferry (Jane Barlow/PA)