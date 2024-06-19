In Pictures: The best – and most quirky – images of the campaign so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

In Pictures: The best – and most quirky – images of the campaign so far

By Press Association
Nigel Farage is running for election in Clacton, Essex (James Manning/PA)
Nigel Farage is running for election in Clacton, Essex (James Manning/PA)

It has been four weeks since Prime Minister Rishi Sunak braved a downpour in Downing Street to tell the nation it would be going to the polls on July 4.

Since then, politicians of all tribes have been campaigning across the country in a bid to convince voters to invest their vote in them.

The campaign has already produced some memorable images, and some quirky ones, as party leaders and candidates have battled to grab the electorate’s attention.

Here is a selection of the best. Just another two weeks to go.

A drenched Rishi Sunak stands outside No 10 in the rain to announce that the country will be going to the polls (Lucy North/PA)
A seemingly giant Sir Ed Davey, Lib Dem leader, towers over the beach and pier at Eastbourne, East Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves goes to Iceland with Richard Walker, the supermarket chain’s managing director, in Fulham, south west London (Yui Mok/PA)
Lib Dem candidate Tim Farron discovers that getting back on a paddleboard on Lake Windermere is much harder than falling off (Peter Byrne/PA)
It’s all downhill from here for Lib Dem Leader Sir Ed Davey as he rides a bike in Knighton, Powys (Jacob King/PA)
It is green for go for Green Party candidates Sian Berry, Carla Denyer, Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns at their campaign launch (Jonathan Brady/PA)
SNP leader John Swinney settles for baby steps as he launches his campaign in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
All aboard the campaign battle bus for Sir Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves in Uxbridge, west London (Lucy North/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey prepare for an election battle during a visit to the Fusilier Museum in Bury, Greater Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage pulls a face while speaking to a supporter in Clacton, Essex (James Manning/PA)
The cap fits for SNP leader John Swinney as he tucks into a curry lunch at the Glasgow Gurdwara (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting prepare for the corridors of power with a trip to meet patients and staff at Bassetlaw Hospital in Nottinghamshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton horses about with Cammie the pony – which later stood on his foot – during a visit to Craigie’s Farm in South Queensferry (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey upgrades his knighthood to a sainthood as he plays with a frisbee during a visit to Crowd Hill Farm, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)