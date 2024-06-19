Fact check: Little evidence of postal vote fraud in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Fact check: Little evidence of postal vote fraud in the UK

By Press Association
Postal ballots can be filled in at home and returned via the post (Yui Mok/PA)
Postal ballots can be filled in at home and returned via the post (Yui Mok/PA)

Reform UK’s “contract”, released on June 17, included a section on reforming the absent voting system, saying “postal voting has allowed electoral fraud”.

Evaluation

Convictions for postal vote fraud are rare in the UK, and there have been only two in the last five years – both in local elections.

The Electoral Commission says there “is no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud” in the UK over the past five years.

The facts

In its manifesto – or what Reform UK calls its “contract” – released on June 17, the Constitutional Reform section includes a pledge to “Commence Reform of the Postal Voting System”.

It also says that “postal voting has allowed electoral fraud”, pledging to abolish the postal vote for everyone except “the elderly, disabled or those who can’t leave their homes”.

Postal votes have been available on demand since February 2001 in Great Britain. Prior to then, voters had to give a reason for applying for an absent vote, or provide evidence from their doctor or employer giving a reason why they could not attend a polling station.

Since postal voting was opened up to all voters, its popularity has exploded: from 4.9% of valid votes in the 2001 General Election (the first under the new rules) to 21.0% in 2019 – representing 6.7 million votes.

In 2019, there were no convictions for postal fraud in the General Election. There was one conviction for electoral fraud otherwise, involving ballot papers in Greenwich being tampered with.

According to the Electoral Commission, there is no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud in the last five years. Of 1,462 cases of alleged electoral fraud reported to police between 2019 and 2023, 11 led to convictions and police issued four cautions.

Postal vote fraud accounted for two of the convictions across that period: one in Derby in 2019, and one in Barnet in 2022, both during local elections.

