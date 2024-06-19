George Galloway’s Workers Party manifesto at a glance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Galloway’s Workers Party manifesto at a glance

By Press Association
George Galloway during a press conference in central London in April, where he announced the Workers Party’s intention to contest every seat in Great Britain at the upcoming election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
George Galloway during a press conference in central London in April, where he announced the Workers Party’s intention to contest every seat in Great Britain at the upcoming election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

George Galloway’s Workers Party of Great Britain has unveiled its manifesto to voters saying “Britain deserves better”.

The 34-page document covers everything from the economy, foreign policy, the NHS and immigration.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the party’s proposals.

– Economy

To transform the UK into a democratic socialist state, starting with an increase in personal tax allowance to £21,200 and a 5% wealth tax on all estates worth £10m and above.

Reverse de-industrialisation and workers’ control of industry through trade unions.

Consider nationalising some public services including rail, water, electricity and the “military-industrial complex”.

– Environment

Share the costs and benefits of the green agenda and change to combat global warming.

Oppose Ulez (ultra low emission zone) initiatives because of costs imposed on small businesses and workers and oppose “Green hysteria”.

An ultra low emission zone sign on a busy road
The manifesto pledges to oppose Ulez initiatives

– NHS

Massive reduction in administration and management in the NHS, with “Big Food” and “Big Pharma” to be “regulated” at “every level”.

– Free speech and ‘culture wars’

End “creeping buro-fascism” to support free speech and stop “stealth oppression and stealth totalitarianism” via the law, regulations, ‘lawfare’ and “cultural engineering”.

Overhaul arts funding to make space in working-class communities for everything from “K-Pop to Haydn”, the manifesto promises.

– Immigration

Recognise the “anxiety” felt among working-class communities to mass migration but focus on the influx “caused by our own actions” through war, sanctions on developing countries and unfair trading practices.

Rochdale by-election
George Galloway secured victory in the Rochdale by-election earlier in the year (Yui Mok/PA)

– The constitution

Referendum on the continued existence of the monarchy and proportional representation for elections.

– Foreign policy

Put an end to “imperialist wars”, withdrawal from Nato, a “clear and present danger” to UK security, and support for Palestine.

– Welfare

Review pensions policy with the “aim” of all workers having the option to retire at 60, free school meals for all children without means testing, free adult education, to be paid for by scrapping the UK nuclear deterrent.