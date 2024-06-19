Opinion poll round-up with 15 days to go until the General Election

Three opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, all of which show Labour maintaining a comfortable lead and Reform several points behind the Conservatives.

A poll by Savanta, carried out online from June 14-16 among 2,046 UK adults, puts Labour 19 percentage points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 40%, Conservative 21%, Reform 14%, Liberal Democrats 11%, Green 4%, SNP 3% and other parties 5%.

The latest poll by Focaldata, carried out online from June 14-17 among 2,604 adults in Britain, has Labour 22 points ahead.

The figures are Labour 43%, Conservatives 21%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 10%, Green 5%, SNP 2% and other parties 2%.

A poll by Survation, carried out by telephone from June 14-18 among 1,008 UK adults, gives Labour a 21-point lead.

The figures are Labour 41%, Conservatives 20%, Reform 15%, Lib Dems 12%, Green 6%, SNP 2% and other parties 5%.

An average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to June 19 puts Labour on 42%, 21 points ahead of the Conservatives on 21%, followed by Reform on 16%, the Lib Dems on 11% and the Greens on 5%.

The Lib Dems and Reform are up on the figures for the previous week, while Labour, the Tories and the Greens are down, with the averages for the seven days to June 12 being Labour 43%, Conservatives 22%, Reform 14%, Lib Dems 10% and Greens 6%.

Four weeks ago on May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Greens 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Norstat, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, Verian, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.