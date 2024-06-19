UK borrowing costs set to stay the same despite inflation hitting 2% target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK borrowing costs set to stay the same despite inflation hitting 2% target

By Press Association
UK borrowing costs set to stay the same despite inflation hitting 2% target (Yui Mok/PA)
Borrowers hoping for some relief from higher costs are likely to be disappointed by expectations that UK interest rates will not be cut on Thursday, despite inflation returning to target.

Most economists are expecting policymakers to hold UK interest rates at 5.25% when the central bank announces its latest decision.

The announcement will come a day after official figures showed that inflation returned to the 2% target last month, for the first time since July 2021.

ECONOMY Inflation
A chart showing the UK’s Consumer Prices Index inflation rate from 2020-present (PA Graphics/PA)

Rishi Sunak declared “we’ve got there” after the milestone was confirmed, insisting that it shows the economy has “turned the corner” after a long stretch of above-target inflation.

It raised questions over whether interest rates, which are used by the central bank as a tool to control inflation, could now be eased.

But experts cautioned that a rate cut this summer could be less likely until the majority of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) feel certain that inflation is under control.

Crucially, the rate of services inflation, which looks only at service-related categories like hospitality and culture, and is a key gauge for policymakers, has remained more stubborn than expected.

“Indeed at 5.7%, [services inflation] is now 0.4 percentage points above the Bank’s forecast from the May Monetary Policy Report,” said James Smith, developed economist for ING.

“That all but confirms the Bank of England will keep rates on hold on Thursday.

“We’re therefore sticking to our call for the first rate cut to come in August, with a total of three cuts this year.”

Furthermore, experts pointed out that the rates decision is happening two weeks before the UK holds a General Election, which could prompt the Bank to exercise caution.

Policymakers are expected to not make any speeches or public statements during the pre-election campaign period.

Jeremy Hunt speech
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he hopes mortgage costs will come down soon, after inflation returned to target last month (Aaron Chown/PA)

Laura Suter, director of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: “It’s highly likely the Bank will want to wait to see the outcome of the election and the final economic plans before making that first cut.

“With no meeting in July, that means all eyes are now firmly on the August MPC meeting for our first potential cut to rates.”

However, financial markets have reduced bets of a rate cut happening in August, with some economists suggesting it could come as late as September.

The MPC may also take into account the latest gross domestic product (GDP) figures which showed that the UK economy recorded no growth in April, but grew 0.7% across the three months to April.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he hopes the Bank will now cut interest rates so mortgage costs can come down.

“Now we have inflation down, taxes starting to come down and, hopefully soon, mortgages coming down as well,” he said.