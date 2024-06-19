Scottish Labour calls for emergency summit over unspent EU funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Labour calls for emergency summit over unspent EU funds

By Press Association
The party’s finance spokesman Michael Marra accused the SNP of ‘mismanagement’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Labour is calling for an emergency summit with the Scottish Government to discuss unspent EU structural funds.

Earlier this month, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes told MSPs the Government would spend as much of the money as possible by the time the scheme ended in 2025.

She said she did not expect Scotland’s figures to be markedly different from the rest of the UK’s.

A report by the independent Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICe) said the Government was initially allocated 941 million euros (£801 million), but the figure now stood at 783.4 million euros (£667 million) following a reduction of 157.6 million (£134 million) because annual expenditure targets set by the European Commission were missed.

Labour’s finance spokesman Michael Marra has written to Ms Forbes saying her previous response to MSPs was “muddled”.

Mr Marra said: “Scotland has already lost out on hundreds of millions of pounds of vital funding purely because of SNP mismanagement.

“In a matter of days, we will lose out on potentially hundreds of millions more – but the Government has shown no urgency fixing the problem.

“We need an emergency summit to agree a plan to stop this money being handed back at a time when public finances are so severely overstretched.

“From this farce to their shambolic manifesto, the SNP’s incompetence is threatening household finances and public finances alike.

“The SNP cannot keep playing fast and loose with public money and with people’s livelihoods.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As the Deputy First Minister explained in parliament, all projects supported by European Structural Funds were completed by December 2023.

“The focus is now on maximising reimbursements to the Scottish Government. The Deputy First Minister will report the final figures and outcomes once the programme has formally closed.

“Until the European Commission’s approval and audit procedures have been completed, it is not possible to establish Scotland’s final use of the funds.”