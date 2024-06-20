When is the General Election and how can I vote?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
When is the General Election and how can I vote?

By Press Association
Polling Stations will open at 7am on the day of the General Election (Jane Barlow/PA)
Polling Stations will open at 7am on the day of the General Election (Jane Barlow/PA)

The General Election is fast approaching and will mark a historic moment as voters decide which party, or parties, will form the next government.

Here is all you need to know about how polling day works and how to vote.

What is a General Election and how many MPs will be elected?

The General Election is the process of electing members of Parliament who will sit in the House of Commons.

Voters select one candidate each in their constituency to represent them in the process of debating, scrutinising and voting on proposed legislation and policy.

There are 650 parliamentary constituencies across the UK, with most candidates representing political parties.

However, some candidates will be independents who are not affiliated to any political party.

MPs are elected under a “first past the post” system, which means the candidate with the most votes automatically enters Parliament.

When is the General Election taking place?

The General Election takes place on Thursday July 4. Rishi Sunak confirmed the date when he announced the election on May 22.

Parliament was dissolved by the King on May 30 and polling day set for 25 working days later. The proclamation also confirmed the date for the return of Parliament after the election as July 9.

This process was conducted in accordance with the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act, which replaced the Fixed-term Parliament Act in 2022.

Who is able to vote?

Anyone who is over 18 and on the electoral register can vote, as long as they are a British citizen, a Commonwealth citizen who meets the residency requirements, or a citizen of the Republic of Ireland with an address in the UK.

The deadline for registering to vote was June 18.

POLITICS Election
(PA Graphics)

UK citizens who live abroad can register to vote in the constituency where they were previously residents, or on the electoral role.

People serving jail sentences and peers in the House of Lords are unable to vote in General Elections.

How can people vote?

Registered voters can either vote in-person on July 4 or by post in advance.

Postal voting can either be a direct vote by an individual, or a vote by proxy.

Voting by proxy involves asking someone else to vote on your behalf if you are unable to attend a polling station on polling day.

POLITICS Election
(PA Graphics)

People who qualify for this process include those registered as an overseas voter and those with a medical issue or disability.

The deadline for postal vote applications was 5pm on June 19.

What happens on polling day?

Polling stations in constituencies are open between 7am and 10pm.

The locations, which often include schools, town halls and other public buildings, will be set-up and listed by local councils.

People voting in person will have to provide photographic identification for the first time at a General Election.

What happens when polling stations close?

Soon after polling stations close at 10pm an exit poll is announced.

This poll is the results of a survey of in-person voters in a sample of about 150 constituencies across the UK.

Exit polls, which have been conducted in various ways since 1974, have correctly predicted the largest party at every election since, according to the Institute for Government.

Does the Government continue operating as normal during a General Election Campaign?

The Government continues to function and the Prime Minister, his Cabinet and junior ministers continue in their roles.

However, Government activity is restricted during the pre-election period, which usually comes into force when Parliament is dissolved, but has sometimes begun before this event.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G7 summit
Rishi Sunak remains the Prime Minister during the General Election campaign (Christopher Furlong/PA)

For the forthcoming General Election the pre-election period, previously known as “purdah”, began when Parliament was prorogued on May 24.

The restriction of Government activity during the pre-election period is to ensure public money is not used to support the campaign of the party in power, while maintaining the impartiality of the civil service.