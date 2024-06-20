MSPs accuse NHS boss of ‘prevaricating’ on future of PFI hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MSPs accuse NHS boss of ‘prevaricating’ on future of PFI hospitals

By Press Association
NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb and other officials gave evidence to MSPs on Thursday (PA)
NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb and other officials gave evidence to MSPs on Thursday (PA)

Senior NHS officials have been accused of “prevaricating” as they were grilled by MSPs on the future of PFI contract hospitals in the health service.

Members of Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee said they were unsatisfied with the answers provided by NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb and other officials.

A number of NHS buildings were built under private finance initiative (PFI) deals, under which companies build and maintain the facilities.

In some cases a lump sum is required at the end of the PFI contract to bring the buildings into public ownership, as is the case for University Hospital Wishaw in North Lanarkshire.

Questioned about this at the committee, Ms Lamb said the contracts are “complex” and she offered to write to the MSPs with further detail.

Caroline Lamb picture on jacket
NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb was among the health officials who addressed the committee (PA)

Conservative MSP Graham Simpson said: “I’m not very satisfied with those answers to be perfectly frank…

“I haven’t really asked you detailed questions but you’re prevaricating, you’re not answering quite a straightforward question here.”

Committee convener Richard Leonard suggested the value of Wishaw hospital could be £100 million, saying: “We would expect you to have a bit more detail to furnish us with this morning.”

Ms Lamb was at the committee discuss a recent report from Audit Scotland which said a new strategy is needed for the health and social care system.

It said “a clear vision is required to move from recovery to reform”.

The NHS Scotland chief executive said the health service is facing “very, very significant pressures” which are some of the most severe in its history.

Ferguson Marine shipyard
Committee convener Richard Leonard said he was not satisfied with answers provided by the NHS officials (Andrew Cowan)

She said: “The system faces quite considerable challenges and pressures at the moment.

“They are a result of the impact of the pandemic – Covid hasn’t gone away, we are still managing Covid.

“In common with other areas of society the health service has also been hit by inflation, by the impact of Brexit.”

Ms Lamb said she recognises the NHS has not satisfied the Auditor General’s recommendations to publish regular annual reports.

However she said the Health Secretary had recently set out a “clear vision” for the future of health and social care.

She also said NHS Scotland hopes to have a mobile app for patients similar to that used by the NHS in England.

The app allows patients to book appointments and order repeat prescriptions.