Opinion poll round-up with two weeks to go until the General Election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Opinion poll round-up with two weeks to go until the General Election

By Press Association
Labour continues to hold a strong lead in the opinion polls, despite its average poll rating having fallen since the start of the election campaign (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour continues to hold a strong lead in the opinion polls, despite its average poll rating having fallen since the start of the election campaign (Yui Mok/PA)

Two opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, both of which show Labour maintaining a large lead but show contrasting fortunes for the Conservatives and Reform.

A poll by Norstat, carried out online from June 17-19 among 2,059 adults in Britain, puts Labour 20 percentage points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 40%, Conservative 20%, Reform 19%, Liberal Democrats 12%, Green 5%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

A poll by People Polling, carried out online on June 18 among 1,228 adults in Britain, also gives Labour a 20-point lead, but has both parties at much lower levels of support.

The figures are Labour 35%, Reform 24%, Conservative 15%, Lib Dems 12%, Green 8%, SNP 3% and other parties 2%.

A graph showing the latest opinion poll averages for the main political parties
The latest opinion poll averages for the main political parties (PA Graphics)

An average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to June 20 puts Labour on 41%, 20 points ahead of the Conservatives on 21%, followed by Reform on 16%, the Lib Dems on 11% and the Greens on 5%.

The Lib Dems and Reform are up on the figures for the previous week, while Labour, the Tories and the Greens are down, with the averages for the seven days to June 13 being Labour 42%, Conservatives 22%, Reform 14%, Lib Dems 11% and Greens 6%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Greens 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Norstat, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, Verian, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.