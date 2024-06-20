Policymakers hold interest rates at 16-year high in ‘finely balanced’ decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Policymakers hold interest rates at 16-year high in ‘finely balanced’ decision

By Press Association
The Bank of England has kept interest rates unchanged two weeks before the UK holds the General Election (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Bank of England has kept interest rates unchanged two weeks before the UK holds the General Election, but revealed that the vote was increasingly “finely balanced”.

Members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to hold rates at 5.25% for the seventh consecutive meeting on Thursday.

The decision comes a day after official figures showed that the rate of inflation hit the Bank’s 2% target in May for the first time for nearly three years.

PA infographic showing UK interest rates
(PA Graphics)

“It’s good news that inflation has returned to our 2% target,” Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s governor said.

“We need to be sure that inflation will stay low and that’s why we’ve decided to hold rates at 5.25% for now.”

But members of the nine-person committee were split over the decision with two policymakers, Swati Dhingra and Dave Ramsden, voting again for rates to be reduced this month.

Furthermore, it appeared that it was a close call for three other members of the MPC who were wavering on whether to keep rates unchanged.

For those members – understood to have included Mr Bailey as well as deputy governor Ben Broadbent – “the policy decision at this meeting was finely balanced”, a summary of the committee meeting read.

They felt services inflation – an important gauge which looks only at service-related categories such as hospitality and culture – was not putting as much pressure on the overall rate.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, sitting at desk smiling
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, said it was ‘good news’ that inflation had returned to its 2% target (Yui Mok/PA)

George Buckley, chief European economist for Nomura, said the decision being “finely balanced is very important indeed”, because if inflation data comes in lower over the next month then that “might be enough to push these members into voting for a rate cut”.

“You need more than half the committee to vote for lower rates in order to get it,” he said.

Yet the remaining members felt that “more evidence of diminishing inflation persistence was needed” before they could safely cut rates.

Mr Broadbent steps down from the committee at the end of this month and he will be replaced by Clare Lombardelli, who will help decide interest rates at the next meeting in August.

Sir Keir Starmer next to red election battlebus
Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour party, on the campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Thursday’s decision comes three weeks before the UK holds the General Election, but policymakers stressed that the timing of the election was “not relevant to its decision” on rates.

Nevertheless, with polls suggesting Sir Keir Starmer is on course to lead Labour to victory on July 4, an August rate cut could provide him with an economic morale boost early in his premiership.

But Tories will be left questioning why Rishi Sunak called a summer election, when he could have benefited from interest cuts being reduced later on in the year.

Most Westminster-watchers expected Mr Sunak to wait for the autumn to call the election.

James Smith, developed markets economist for ING, reiterated beliefs that the Bank was “getting closer to the point of cutting rates”.

“Assuming the next inflation report in mid-July doesn’t contain any nasty surprises, we still think the Bank will vote for a rate cut in August,” he said.