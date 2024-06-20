Budget underspend of 0.6% shows financial competence, insists minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Budget underspend of 0.6% shows financial competence, insists minister

By Press Association
Opposition MSPs said the underspend should have gone to capital projects (PA)
The fact the Scottish Government’s underspend was kept to 0.6% of its budget underlines its financial competence, a minister has said.

However some opposition MSPs questioned the £292 million underspend, saying a number of capital projects should have benefited from the money.

Public finance minister Ivan McKee set out the Government’s provisional out-turn for the 2023/24 financial year in a speech at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

The Government recorded a provisional out-turn of £49.3 billion against a total budget of £49.6 billion.

Mr McKee noted the Scottish Government is required to balance its budget, while Covid backlogs, high inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine are continuing to strain public finances.

Ivan McKee wearing a suit jacket and tie
Public finance minister Ivan McKee made a statement to MSPs on Thursday (PA)

He highlighted a number of spending areas, including £160 million for the Ukraine resettlement scheme and £429 million on the Scottish child payment.

The Government received a one-off payment from Abellio due to the end of the ScotRail franchise agreement – but Mr McKee did not state the exact figure.

He told MSPs: “We are required to manage our spend against an annual budget which is not confirmed until the final quarter of the financial year.

“We cannot overspend. Therefore, our financial strategy is to plan a modest underspend to mitigate the risk of post year-end audit adjustments, as have occurred in previous years.

“Managing the position to a 0.6% underspend underlines the financial competence of this Government.”

The “small underspend” will not result in any loss of spending power, he said, as it can be carried forward into the next fiscal year.

Michael Marra speaking, with one hand raised
Michael Marra said the SNP does not understand the fiscal framework (Jane Barlow/PA)

Labour finance spokesman Michael Marra accused the SNP of failing to understand the fiscal framework which underpins the Scottish Government’s finances.

He said the SNP manifesto published on Thursday had a “disastrous” tax policy agenda.

Mr McKee dismissed this as a “tirade”, saying the Scottish Government’s borrowing powers are limited.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said the capital underspend of £130 million was at the highest level in five years and four times as high as last year.

He said: “This is against a backdrop where vital capital projects such as the dualling of the A9 are not being progressed.

“How can the minister have any credibility in complaining about a reduction in the capital budget from the UK Treasury when their capital underspend has quadrupled?”

The minister said Mr Fraser did not appreciate “how these number work”, saying the underspend amounted to around only a week’s worth of capital projects.