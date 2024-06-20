Green Party calls for legislation to reduce air pollution in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green Party calls for legislation to reduce air pollution in the UK

By Press Association
The River Trent in Nottingham surrounded by smog and haze (Tim Goode/PA)
The River Trent in Nottingham surrounded by smog and haze (Tim Goode/PA)

The Green Party has pledged to bring in legislation to improve air quality standards and reduce pollution in the UK.

Under a “Clean Air Act”, the party is proposing to encourage active travel and end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2027, and their use entirely by 2035.

Air pollution is linked to 43,000 deaths per year in the UK, Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer said, as she argued that everyone should have “the legal right to breathe clean air”.

Former Green Party MP Caroline Lucas has previously called for a Clean Air Bill, which would set a pathway towards achieving the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on air quality.

In 2023, Ms Lucas wrote an open letter stating that children’s health in the UK is suffering because they go to school in areas where the level of air pollution is higher than the WHO’s guidelines.

The Bill was unofficially named Ella’s Law after Ella Kissi-Debrah, who was the first person to have air pollution formally listed on their death certificate after she succumbed to a severe asthma attack in 2013 aged nine.

Ms Denyer said: “It’s high time we cleaned up our act. That’s why Green MPs will take our manifesto commitment to a Clean Air Act and push the next Labour government to give everyone the legal right to breathe clean air.”

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer
Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She added: “Air pollution is linked to 43,000 deaths per year in the UK. The World Health Organisation recognises it’s the largest environmental threat to our health.

“On Clean Air Day we owe it to the many communities blighted by toxic air to fix this problem.

“Greens offer these communities real hope and real change and Green MPs will work hard for a Clean Air Act in the next parliament.”

In addition to the Clean Air Act, the Green Party is also proposing to invest £2.5 billion a year in new cycleways and footpaths.

Ms Denyer said: “Creating safe routes for walking, wheeling and cycling will encourage many more people to use active travel, especially children, so that these become healthy lifetime habits.

“Frequent, reliable, affordable and electrified buses also have a huge role to play in offering a viable alternative to the car.

“Not only will this clean up our air, it will be good for the economy. Every £1 invested in bus services is estimated to bring an economic return of £4.50. Greens also want to see free bus travel for under-18s.”

Chief executive of the charity Asthma and Lung UK, Sarah Sleet, said: “Air pollution might be an invisible threat, but it is putting young children at huge risk of stunted lung growth and increases their risk of developing long-term respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

“No government would allow people to drink dirty water, so why should the air we breathe be any different? We need politicians to tackle this health emergency with decisive and united action so we can safeguard the lung health of future generations.”