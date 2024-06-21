Data from NHS cyber attack ‘published online by cyber criminal group’

Data from a ransomware attack on NHS provider Synnovis has allegedly been published online by a cyber criminal group, NHS England said.

Synnovis, which provides pathology services on blood tests, primarily in south-east London, was the victim of a cyber attack – understood to be carried out by Russian group Qilin – on June 3.

Hundreds of operations and appointments are still being cancelled two weeks after the incident.

In a statement on Friday, NHS England said: “NHS England has been made aware that the cyber criminal group published data last night which they are claiming belongs to Synnovis and was stolen as part of this attack.”

According to the BBC, the cyber criminal group shared almost 400GB of data – including patient names, dates of birth, NHS numbers and descriptions of blood tests – on their darknet site and Telegram channel.

“We understand that people may be concerned by this and we are continuing to work with Synnovis, the National Cyber Security Centre and other partners to determine the content of the published files as quickly as possible,” NHS England said.

“This includes whether it is data extracted from the Synnovis system, and if so whether it relates to NHS patients.”