Private sector growth hits seven-month low as election puts pause on spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Private sector growth hits seven-month low as election puts pause on spending

By Press Association
Inflationary pressures grew in the services sector last month (Victoria Jones/PA)
Inflationary pressures grew in the services sector last month (Victoria Jones/PA)

The UK’s private sector grew at its slowest rate for seven months in June, as goods and services inflation remained stubbornly high and firms put spending decisions on hold until after the General Election.

The S&P Global/CIPS flash UK composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reported a reading of 51.7 in June, down from 53 in May. The figures are based on preliminary data.

Any score below 50 indicates that activity is contracting, and any score above means it is growing.

The UK’s services sector dragged the rest of the private sector down, as growth slowed for the second month running, showing a reading of 51.2 for June.

Companies said higher customer demand helped boost activity, but it was not enough to counteract the election-related pause in spending.

Growth in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for less than 10% of British economic output, was stronger, with production output showing a reading of 54.2, a 26-month high.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said firms had put decision making on a “hiatus” until after the General Election.

“Meanwhile, from an inflation perspective, stubbornly persistent service sector inflation – a major barrier to lower interest rates – remains evident in the survey, but should at least cool further from the current 5.7% pace in coming months,” he said.

“However, companies’ costs are rising, most notably in manufacturing, where shipping costs in particular are spiking again and adding to a renewed rise in inflationary pressures from goods.”

It comes after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday at 5.25%, despite the headline rate of inflation hitting the Bank’s 2% target in May for the first time for nearly three years.

But inflationary pressures accelerated, with input price inflation picking up from its 40-month low in May. Manufacturing input prices also recorded the sharpest uptick for 17 months, with firms commenting on higher prices for items such as metals and paper.

Wages remained the main driver of services cost inflation, although shipping and software costs were also widely cited by respondents.

Mr Williamson added: “In short, while a slowdown in economic growth may prove temporary, should businesses react positively to the policies announced by any new government, the stubbornness of underlying inflationary pressures above the Bank of England’s target still looks somewhat engrained.”