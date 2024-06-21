Opinion poll round-up with 13 days to go until the General Election

Five opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, which show Labour comfortably ahead of the Conservatives by various margins, with one putting Reform ahead of the Tories.

The latest poll by YouGov, carried out online from June 17-18 among 2,060 adults in Britain, put Labour 16 percentage points ahead of the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 36%, Conservative 20%, Reform 18%, Liberal Democrats 14%, Green 7%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 2%.

A poll by More in Common, carried out online from June 17-19 among 2,035 adults in Britain, gives Labour a lead of 14 points.

The figures are Labour 39%, Conservative 25%, Reform 14%, Lib Dems 11%, Green 5%, SNP 3% and other parties 2%.

The latest poll by BMG, carried out online from June 18-19 among 1,627 adults in Britain, gives Labour a 23-point lead over both the Tories and Reform.

The figures are Labour 42%, Conservative 19%, Reform 19%, Lib Dems 9%, Green 7%, SNP 3% and others 1%.

A poll by Techne, carried out online from June 19-20 among 1,642 UK adults, puts Labour 23 percentage points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 42%, Conservative 19%, Reform 17%, Lib Dems 12%, Green 5%, SNP 2% and other parties 3%.

Finally, a poll by Redfield & Wilton, carried out online from June 19-20 among 2,500 adults in Britain, has Labour 23 points ahead of Reform and 24 points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 42%, Reform 19%, Conservative 18%, Lib Dems 11%, Green 5%, SNP 3% and other parties 1%.

An average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to June 21 puts Labour on 41%, 21 points ahead of the Conservatives on 20%, followed by Reform on 17%, the Lib Dems on 11% and the Greens on 6%.

Reform are up on the figures for the previous week, while Labour and the Tories are down, with the averages for the seven days to June 14 being Labour 42%, Conservatives 21%, Reform 15%, Lib Dems 11% and Greens 6%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Greens 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Norstat, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, Verian, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.