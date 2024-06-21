TUV’s General Election manifesto at a glance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TUV’s General Election manifesto at a glance

By Press Association
Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib (on the bench, right) and TUV leader Jim Allister (on the bench centre) with parliamentary election candidates at the TUV manifesto launch (David Young/PA)
The TUV places its long-stated desire to remove post-Brexit trade barriers in the Irish Sea front and centre of its Restore the Union manifesto.

Here, the PA news agency examines what the party is proposing as a replacement system to govern the movement of goods and also looks at other policy commitments in the 30-page document.

– Post Brexit trade

The TUV claims post-Brexit trading arrangements struck between the UK and EU – the Northern Ireland Protocol and its successor, the Windsor Framework – have inflicted significant damage on the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom. It calls them a “dynamo” for Irish unification.

It says Northern Ireland has been left as “condominium”, ruled in part by UK laws and in part by EU laws, leaving the citizens of the region disenfranchised and without a say on laws that govern them.

The party’s alternative is a system of “mutual recognition” whereby the EU and UK agree to check goods entering the other’s jurisdiction.

Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib (left) and TUV leader Jim Allister (David Young/PA)

It says this would protect the integrity of the EU single market, avoid creating a hard border on the island of Ireland, while not “disenfranchising a single person”.

The manifesto says: “Developed from within the EU, mutual enforcement provides a means of managing the border that involves the UK requiring, through its own legislation, that goods made in the UK for consumption in the Republic of Ireland must be built to Republic of Ireland standards, and the Republic requiring, through its legislation, that goods made in the Republic for sale in the UK must be made to UK standards.”

– Immigration

The TUV says it agrees with Reform UK’s policies on migration.

These include introducing a freeze on non-essential immigration; leaving the European Convention on Human Rights; and raising employer National Insurance rates for foreign workers to 20%.

– Economy

The party also adopts many of Reform UK’s policies on the economy, including raising the starting threshold for paying basic income tax to £20,000; significant reductions to stamp duty rates; and cutting corporation tax from 25% to 15% over three years.

The TUV is also pressing for an increase in Treasury funding to Northern Ireland, although it makes clear any changes to the allocation model must be accompanied by “self help” from Stormont in the form of steps to cut “squander and waste”.

– Devolution

In respect of the return of devolved government at Stormont, the TUV claims the system is “fast falling into its dysfunctional routine”. It says its default position is a preference for direct rule from Westminster rather than “Sinn Fein rule from Stormont”.

Baroness Kate Hoey sits on a chair at the end of a row with several men
Baroness Kate Hoey attends the TUV manifesto launch at Dunsilly Hotel in Co Antrim (David young/PA)

– Life and family

The TUV says it will “stand up, unashamedly, for traditional family values”.

The manifesto claims the “attack” on gender identity is the latest target of “agitators determined to rip apart the fabric of society”.

It adds: “TUV’s moral compass means we remain resolute in opposing terrorists in government, amnesty for terrorists, destruction of the unborn and the dilution of marriage and gender identity as determined at birth.”

The party also makes clear it opposes euthanasia.

“We believe in the sanctity of life,” the manifesto adds.

“In the new parliament, especially if Labour wins, these will all be major issues.”

– Tourism

The TUV wants an end to the international marketing of Northern Ireland as part of an all-island offering, saying the approach is “nonsensical” and is hampering the growth of the local tourism sector.

The party says more should be done to promote Twelfth of July loyal order parading events as a tourist attraction and is also calling for the creation of a rail link from Belfast International Airport.

– Sport

The TUV wants Stormont to “pull the plug” on the planned redevelopment of the west Belfast GAA stadium at Casement Park, claiming the project is resulting in a “squander” of public money.