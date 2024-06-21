Seats visited by the main party leaders so far during the election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Seats visited by the main party leaders so far during the election campaign

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has continued to focus his campaign visits on Conservative-held seats, including Eastleigh in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has continued to focus his campaign visits on Conservative-held seats, including Eastleigh in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The main party leaders have visited a wide range of constituencies across the UK since the campaign began, but though the locations have been different, many of the seats share one thing in common.

Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Ed Davey have focused almost exclusively on constituencies the Conservatives are defending at the election, with few visits elsewhere.

Some of the constituencies they have visited have huge Tory majorities.

Mr Sunak has campaigned in eight constituencies where the Tories are defending notional majorities of more than 20,000, including his own seat of Richmond & Northallerton.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir and his Liberal Democrat counterpart Sir Ed have visited seats where the Conservatives are defending notional majorities as high as 16,758 (Reading West & Mid Berkshire), 18,731 (Basingstoke), 19,020 (Stratford-on-Avon) and 20,543 (Shropshire North).

Here are details of all the seats visited by the three leaders so far, from the first day of the campaign on Thursday May 23 up to and including Friday June 21, based on analysis by the PA news agency.

– Rishi Sunak

The Prime Minister has visited 40 constituencies since the start of the campaign, with the vast majority – 36 – being seats his own party is defending.

He has held an event in just two seats that are being defended by Labour (Blyth & Ashington and Cambridge), along with one seat defended by the SNP (Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross) and one by the DUP (Belfast East).

A map showing Conservative-held seats visited by Rishi Sunak during the election campaign
(PA Graphics)

Of the 36 Conservative-held seats Mr Sunak has visited, 21 are being targeted by Labour and 15 by the Liberal Democrats.

The Labour targets visited by the Prime Minister are, in order of vulnerability (size of swing needed to change hands): Bury North (number seven on Labour’s target list), Stroud (number 14), Vale of Glamorgan (22), Clwyd North (29), Milton Keynes Central (46), Clwyd East (48), Redcar (51), Cities of London & Westminster (56), Bishop Auckland (90), Crawley (92), Harrow East (94), Stoke-on-Trent North (103), Macclesfield (109), Erewash (120), Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes (134), Swindon North (161), Northamptonshire South (295), Cannock Chase (304), Thirsk & Malton (319), Grantham & Bourne (334) and Richmond & Northallerton (343).

The Lib Dem targets visited by Mr Sunak are Wimbledon (number three on the Lib Dems’ target list), St Ives (number 16), Didcot & Wantage (27), Wokingham (35), Devon North (47), Harpenden & Berkhamsted (51), Melksham & Devizes (66), Horsham (68), Chesham & Amersham (76), Devon Central (121), Suffolk Coastal (133), Torridge & Tavistock (144), Cornwall South East (153), Hinckley & Bosworth (194) and Honiton & Sidmouth (266).

A profile of the Wimbledon constituency (PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The Lib Dems would take Wimbledon on a swing of 0.8 percentage points and Labour would take Bury North on a swing of 1.2 points.

By contrast, Honiton & Sidmouth would fall to the Lib Dems on a swing of 25.5 points, while Richmond & Northallerton – Mr Sunak’s own seat – would fall to Labour on a swing of 23.5 points.

– Sir Keir Starmer

The Labour leader has visited 36 constituencies since the start of the campaign, 26 of which are being defended by the Conservatives, three by the SNP, one by the Greens and six by Labour.

A map showing Conservative-held seats visited by Sir Keir Starmer during the election campaign
(PA Graphics)

The 26 Tory seats that Sir Keir has visited are Bury North (number seven on Labour’s target list), Bolton North East (number eight), Vale of Glamorgan (22), Chipping Barnet (37), Southampton Itchen (47), Redcar (51), Swindon South (55), Crewe & Nantwich (60), Worcester (70), Worthing East & Shoreham (76), Filton & Bradley Stoke (82), Uxbridge & South Ruislip (84), South Ribble (95), Stevenage (98), Finchley & Golders Green (105), York Outer (106), Monmouthshire (111), Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes (134), Basingstoke (137), Bassetlaw (151), Stafford (153), Thurrock (156), Halesowen (159), Nuneaton (171), Gillingham & Rainham (201) and Reading West & Mid Berkshire (209).

The swings needed by Labour to win these seats from the Tories range from 1.2 percentage points in Bury North to 17.0 points in Reading West & Mid Berkshire.

A profile of the York Outer constituency
A profile of the York Outer constituency (PA Graphics)

The three SNP seats visited by Sir Keir are Glasgow East (number 83 on the target list), Inverclyde & Renfrewshire West (102) and Bathgate & Linlithgow (138), while the Green seat is Brighton Pavilion (213).

The six Labour defences Sir Keir has visited are Bristol North West, Derby South, Holborn & St Pancras – the seat in which he is standing – Manchester Central, Queen’s Park & Maida Vale and Portsmouth South.

– Sir Ed Davey

The Liberal Democrat leader has visited 33 seats, 29 of which are being defended by the Conservatives, two by Labour, one by the SNP and one by the Lib Dems.

Conservative-held seats visited by Sir Ed Davey during the election campaign
(PA Graphics)

The 29 Tory seats that Sir Ed has visited are Carshalton & Wallington (number one on the Lib Dems’ target list), Wimbledon (number three), Cambridgeshire South (number five), Cheltenham (six), Cheadle (eight), Eastbourne (nine), Westmorland & Lonsdale (15), Winchester (19), Harrogate & Knaresborough (21), Woking (24), Brecon, Radnor & Cwm Tawe (25), Eastleigh (26), Dorking & Horley (29), Newbury (34), Wokingham (35), Devon South (40), Frome & East Somerset (number 43), Chippenham (45), Glastonbury & Somerton (48), Tunbridge Wells (49), Harpenden & Berkhamsted (51), Yeovil (52), Bicester & Woodstock (54), Romsey & Southampton North (59), Runnymede & Weybridge (65), Torbay (79), Stratford-on-Avon (83), Chichester (103) and Shropshire North (271), though this last seat is more plausibly a Labour target.

The swings needed by the Lib Dems to win these seats from the Tories range from 0.7 percentage points in Carshalton & Wallington to 19.3 points in Chichester, while Shropshire North would fall on a swing of 25.7 points.

A profile of the Harrogate & Knaresborough constituency
(PA Graphics)

The SNP seat visited by Sir Ed is Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy, which is much higher on Labour’s target list (number 33) than for the Lib Dems (number 186), while the one Lib Dem seat he has visited is Bath.

The two Labour seats are Hackney South & Shoreditch, which hosted the venue at which Sir Ed launched the Lib Dem manifesto, and Sheffield Hallam, the only Labour-Lib Dem ultra-marginal in the country.