Johnson calls on Starmer to ‘revoke’ claim Corbyn would have made better PM

Boris Johnson has urged Sir Keir Starmer to “revoke” his claim that Jeremy Corbyn would have made a better prime minister than him.

The Labour leader refused to repeat the assertion about his predecessor, which he made during the BBC Question Time election special on Thursday night, when asked about it on Friday.

Instead Sir Keir told broadcasters the 2019 general election did not offer a “good choice” of leadership hopefuls.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a visit to Window Supply Company in Bathgate, West Lothian (Jane Barlow/PA)

Wading into the war of words, ex-prime minister Mr Johnson wrote in his Daily Mail column that Sir Keir’s original claim was “utterly terrifying”.

“It shows that we may now be only days from electing a Labour government that has simply no idea how dangerous the world is today, and how important it is that Britain is strong in the face of our adversaries,” he said.

“Really? Does Starmer seriously believe that?” Mr Johnson added.

The former prime minister went on to claim that a Corbyn-led government could have taken a different stance on the Hamas-Israel conflict, which may have been less sympathetic to the Israeli cause.

He also suggested that such a government may not have provided arms to Ukraine following the Russian invasion, and would have “forfeited” the UK’s leadership role as an ally of Kyiv.

Mr Johnson continued: “Starmer must now be put remorselessly on the spot. He must take it back. You can’t back Corbyn and back Ukraine at the same time.

“Unless he revokes his endorsement of a Corbyn premiership, and makes explicit his support for Ukraine, Keir Starmer is simply not fit to be Prime Minister.”

The Labour leader was asked by broadcasters on Friday about his remarks during the Question Time special.

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn outside Islington Town Hall, north London, after handing in his nomination papers for the General Election on July 4 (Lucy North/PA)

Sir Keir responded: “The choice at the last election before the electorate was not a good choice.

“You had Boris Johnson, who won and then three years later was thrown out of Parliament for breaking the rules, you had Jeremy Corbyn who is now expelled from the Labour Party.

“That’s why I have been so determined to change the Labour Party and to make sure that that changed Labour Party puts forward a credible manifesto for growth, so that at this election there will be a real choice between carrying on with the failure of the last 14 years or turning the page and rebuilding the country with a Labour government.”

The Labour leader had ducked a volley of questions from audience members during the BBC programme over whether he truly believed his predecessor would make a “great” prime minister, and suggested he knew his party was not going to win the 2019 election.

There was laughter from the audience when he did not give a yes or no answer about his one-time statement on Mr Corbyn, and he instead suggested the ex-Labour leader would be a better premier than Mr Johnson.

Sir Keir has in recent weeks sought to distance himself from Mr Corbyn.

He criticised the Conservatives’ election offer as a “Jeremy Corbyn-style manifesto” that would “load everything into the wheelbarrow” without explaining how to pay for it.

Mr Corbyn has in turn accused his successor of attempting to rewrite history with his recent comments, and said Sir Keir had displayed “double standards”.