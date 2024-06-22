Sir Ed Davey warns water companies to invest as he feeds chickens on farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Sir Ed Davey warns water companies to invest as he feeds chickens on farm

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, left, with Lib Dem candidate for Lewes James MacCleary during a visit to a farm in Ditchling, East Sussex, while on the General Election campaign trail (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)
Water companies will not be allowed to “get away” with sewage dumping, Sir Ed Davey has warned as he fed chickens on a farm in East Sussex.

The Liberal Democrat leader was pecked by hungry farm birds he described as the “best photo chicken op ever” as he handed out grain and picked up the poultry at The Mac’s Farm in Ditchling.

He was joined by Lib Dem candidate James MacCleary as he visited the constituency of Lewes, which is a key seat the party is targeting to win from the Conservatives at the General Election.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, left, with Liberal Democrat candidate for Lewes James MacCleary feeding chickens during a visit to The Mac's Farm in Ditchling, East Sussex, while on the General Election campaign trail
Speaking to the media on Saturday, Sir Ed said: “We’ve been feeding the chickens and it’s been fun with the children but our main message today is about the environment more broadly.

“We’re not happy with the way the regulators have been monitoring and enforcing the law on the water companies.

“They’ve been allowing them to get away with this filthy sewage dumping.

“These (water) companies now they’ve been getting away with it, now they’re not going to get away with it with the Liberal Democrat ideas.”

Asked if this means people’s bills would go up, he responded: “First and foremost the money should come from the companies.

“They better well invest.”

The comments came as the party announced its plans to tackle pollution of chalk streams across the country, including a public consultation which could see rivers and lakes awarded a new Blue Flag status to protect them from sewage dumping.

Meanwhile, the party leader also responded to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s comments that the West “provoked” the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying: “It is (President Vladimir) Putin and Russia who are to blame for this, no-one else.

“I strongly support the efforts that Britain has made to support Ukrainians.

“I wish we had done more actually, and I think British people would be shocked if we do anything else.”

Sir Ed also said: “I don’t share any values with Nigel Farage.”

Asked about Labour’s promise to expedite compensation for victims of the Windrush scandal, he said “I think that’s right” and that all political parties must commit to proper compensation.

“I think the British public want them to, they’ve seen how people have been so badly treated,” he said.

Asked by the PA news agency what success would look like at the ballot box for the Lib Dems, Sir Ed would not be drawn on a number of target seats, adding: “I’m not putting a ceiling on our ambitions.

“You know, the campaign is going better than we could have hoped for.

“The response we’re getting across the country, across the whole UK has been wonderful.”