Taylor Swift ‘absolutely fantastic’, Sir Keir Starmer says after Wembley concert

Sir Keir Starmer has described Taylor Swift as “absolutely fantastic” after he was pictured attending her Friday night concert at Wembley Stadium.

The Labour leader shared a photograph of himself and his wife Victoria at the stadium on social media site X, formerly Twitter.

“‘Swift’ campaign pitstop,” the image was captioned.

Asked about his opinion of the American pop star’s performance by reporters on the campaign trail in south London, Sir Keir replied: “She was fantastic. Absolutely fantastic.”

He added: “I know I will be asked what is my favourite song and I am not going to pretend I have got every album and know every song, although Change is the one for obvious reasons.”

The Labour manifesto, entitled Change, shares its name with a song from Swift’s 2008 album Fearless.

Sir Keir added: “What I learned last night is my daughter knows every album, every song, and every word of every song, and she wasn’t alone among the teenage girls who were there.

“It was utterly brilliant.”

The Labour leader joins the Prime Minister in revealing an enjoyment of the singer’s music.

Rishi Sunak is known to have attended a Swift gig during a visit to California last summer.

But Mr Sunak has said on the campaign trail he does not meet the threshold to be considered a “Swiftie” in the eyes of his two daughters.