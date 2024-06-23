What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Sunday

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak will be hoping for a sweeter time of it at the polls (PA)


Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Sunday.

– You’ve got to know when to hold ’em

Home Secretary James Cleverly and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson will be in the broadcast studios on Sunday morning after fresh revelations in the election betting scandal broke.

The Conservative party’s chief data officer is the latest Tory official caught up in the allegations of betting on the General Election’s timing before it was public knowledge.

Mr Cleverly is the first minister who is set to face questions in the light of the reports first aired in the Sunday Times.

– Know when to fold ’em

Expect the Labour and Tory representatives to also be asked about Nigel Farage’s claim the West “provoked” the war in Ukraine.

The Reform UK leader has refused to apologise, and insisted he is not attempting to appease Vladimir Putin.

Scotland’s SNP First Minister John Swinney is also set face a grilling on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

– Know when to walk away

Sunday June 23 marks eight years since the referendum on leaving the EU was held.

The Brexit anniversary comes after Kemi Badenoch has claimed a Labour victory in the election could lead to a loss of the opportunities of Brexit which the Conservative party is aiming to create.

Sir Keir told the media on Saturday that Labour has no plans to take the UK back into the trade bloc, but does want to seek a closer, improved relationship with it.

It is reasonable to expect an appraisal of Brexit’s impact from the politicians facing the studio lights.

– And know when to run

The Lib Dems have claimed the public has lost faith in the ability of ambulance services to meet emergency callout targets.

They have pledged £50 million for an emergency fund to support ambulance trusts in an effort to restore public confidence that a call to 999 will get the emergency treatments they need.

The party’s deputy leader Daisy Cooper, who is also the Lib Dem health spokeswoman, will be campaigning in the Home Counties to spread the message.

– On the Sunday campaign trail

Rishi Sunak will be campaigning in North Yorkshire on Sunday, ahead of gearing up for the final two weeks on the election trail.

No media is expected.

– Meanwhile in Northern Ireland…

Leaders from Northern Ireland’s political parties will take part in a UTV debate.

Those featured includes the SDLP’s Colum Eastwood, Alliance’s Naomi Long, Gavin Robinson of the DUP, senior Sinn Fein politician John Finucane, and UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler.

The debate starts at 8pm.