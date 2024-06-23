Tory leadership hopefuls issue warnings to Reform voters and pleas for lower tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory leadership hopefuls issue warnings to Reform voters and pleas for lower tax

By Press Association
Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A Tory former minister has insisted the party is the “natural home for Reform voters”, as leadership hopefuls jostled for position ahead of the General Election.

Robert Jenrick also said former prime minister Boris Johnson “must always have a place” in the Tories, including in Parliament, should he wish to have one.

Mr Jenrick, who last served in the Government as immigration minister, later denied he was firing the first shot in the race to replace Rishi Sunak should the Prime Minister lead the Tories to defeat on July 4.

Robert Jenrick walking to the BBC studios
Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said former prime minister Boris Johnson ‘must always have a place’ in the Tories (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Elsewhere, Home Secretary James Cleverly said he was focused on “getting myself and colleagues re-elected” as he failed to rule out a tilt at the top job should it become available.

Tory former home secretary Dame Priti Patel also pressed the case for lower taxes in a rallying cry to voters in The Sunday Telegraph.

Labour’s poll lead over the Tories remains around 20 points.

Some pollsters have suggested Labour could be on course for a thumping majority that puts at risk Conservative seats previously considered safe.

Mr Jenrick, the Conservative candidate for Newark who held the seat in 2019 with a 21,816 majority, said the Government “took its time” but is “now turning a corner” in its efforts to reduce net migration.

Turning to the leader of Reform UK, Mr Jenrick wrote in The Mail On Sunday: “While I vehemently disagree with Nigel Farage that the West provoked Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine, I have a lot of respect for him.

“He speaks for the concerns of millions of people, but he isn’t asking to lead the country.

“Instead, he wants to be the official opposition. And yet he knows he can’t do that either as he’ll have only a handful of MPs at best.

“The Conservative family has always been, and must continue to be, a natural home for Reform voters who share our concerns.

“We have to build a coalition of voters and propose policies which will fix people’s problems – be that on migration, public services reform, the cost of living, or housing.”

Mr Jenrick claimed a vote for Reform or Labour “risks a one-party state”, adding: “It’s why we need the best talents of the Conservative Party working together, and why I know Boris Johnson has been supporting Tory colleagues ahead of polling day.

“He will always have a special place in our party and country’s history as the leader who got Brexit done.

“He is also, of course, a one-of-a-kind campaigner, and must always have a place in the Conservative Party, including in Parliament, if he ever wishes to have one.”

Mr Jenrick, appearing on Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips, was told his article read like the first shot in the race to become the next Conservative Party leader.

He replied: “Well, no Trevor.

“I’m here today because I care passionately about the Conservative Party and I want it to get the best possible result at the General Election and I’ve been spending weeks knocking on doors up in north Nottinghamshire and I share the values and the concerns of Reform voters.

“But I’m here to deliver a warning to them that if they vote for anyone other than a Conservative at this General Election they risk, because of our electoral system, a supermajority of the Labour Party.”

Appearing on the same programme, Mr Cleverly was asked if he was up for the challenge of being the next Tory leader.

He replied: “I’ve said my focus is on getting myself and my colleagues re-elected.”

Mr Cleverly said he wanted to ensure the party has enough MPs to form a Conservative majority, adding: “If that isn’t the case, then we will deal with the circumstances as we find that, we want to make sure that if we do have to hold the Labour Party to account, we’ll do so.

“But look, my instinct is that the leader of the opposition – and I know what you are hinting at – is not a job people should aspire to, being in government is a job people aspire to.”

Priti Patel speech
Former home secretary Priti Patel (Lucy North/PA)

Dame Priti, who is seeking re-election for Witham in Essex, pressed the case for lower taxes in a rallying cry to voters.

Writing for The Sunday Telegraph, Dame Priti said: “We are an unashamedly pro-business party that believes in promoting the low-tax environment that the nation’s entrepreneurs and wealth creators need to flourish and be successful.”

Dame Priti, who held the seat in 2019 with a 24,082 majority, added: “Conservatives want to give businesses and enterprises freedom to flourish and unleash the nation’s entrepreneurial spirit, which is why so many of us campaign vigorously for lower taxes and less red tape.”