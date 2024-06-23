Labour election candidate ‘will not be intimidated’ after office windows smashed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour election candidate ‘will not be intimidated’ after office windows smashed

By Press Association
Dmage was caused to Stella Creasy’s office in Orford Road, Walthamstow (Stella Creasy/PA)
Dmage was caused to Stella Creasy’s office in Orford Road, Walthamstow (Stella Creasy/PA)

A Labour General Election candidate has said vandals do not “intimidate” her after the window and door of her office were smashed.

Stella Creasy, who is standing in Walthamstow, in north-east London, on July 4, posted images of the damage on social media.

She also said “malicious and false” leaflets were handed out.

The Metropolitan Police said the office on Orford Road was targeted between 3.10am and 3.30am on Sunday.

Ms Creasy wrote on social media: “Message to whoever attacked my office last night. You don’t intimidate me and you don’t belong in the political process.

“Same as those circulating malicious and false leaflets. Police already on this to find you – will press for the strongest penalties for such an anti-democratic attack and I know Walthamstow won’t be cowed or influenced by your violence either.”

Detective Superintendent Dion Brown said: “It is entirely unacceptable for the office of one of London’s prospective parliamentary candidates to be targeted in this way.”

CCTV image of a hooded man
A CCTV image was issued by the Metropolitan Police of a person they wish to speak to in connection with the attack (Met Police/PA)

Scotland Yard also posted a CCTV image of a hooded man on social media.

A Labour spokesperson said: “We completely condemn any intimidation tactics towards candidates of any party. It is vital to our democracy that parliamentary candidates are able to campaign freely.”