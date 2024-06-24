Heaton-Harris: I would place bets on seats if election betting was allowed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heaton-Harris: I would place bets on seats if election betting was allowed

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he would bet on individual seats if allowed (Peter Byrne/PA)
A Cabinet minister has said he would place bets on “individual seats” as he has done in the past if he were “allowed to bet on the election”.

It comes as the Conservative party is embroiled in controversy involving allegations of insider betting on the date of the General Election before it was announced by Rishi Sunak.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris on Monday revealed how he would bet on the election if it was permitted.

He told Times Radio: “If I was allowed to bet on the election, I would do what I have done in the past which is have bets on individual seats that are what you would be calling too close to call because you know I quite fancied that, like my £1 bet at the beginning of a week on the multiplier for five wins on the football at the weekend.”

But Mr Heaton-Harris, who is not seeking re-election on July 4, also said he was “not really” a betting man.

Asked what he thought of people who were, he told Sky News: “I don’t mind people who have a bet on things they have no knowledge about, which is what most gamblers do.”

It emerged on another difficult weekend for the Tories that Nick Mason, the party’s head of data, is taking a leave of absence after being told he was being investigated by the Gambling Commission – joining the Conservatives’ director of campaigning and two parliamentary candidates in the regulator’s inquiry into bets on the timing of the poll.

Mr Heaton-Harris was asked whether some of his colleagues “just wanted a few quid in their pocket” amid dire poll ratings putting the Conservatives on course for an electoral drubbing.

The Northern Ireland Secretary told Sky News: “If the Gambling Commission finds that then that lowers them in my estimation.”

He suggested the party does not know whether Tory candidate Craig Williams had insider knowledge when he placed his bet on the election or whether it was “just a hunch”.

“We don’t know and I don’t believe anybody does know, maybe the Gambling Commission do … but we don’t know whether he did that with prior knowledge or whether that was just a hunch or whatever,” he told LBC radio.

The Prime Minister has come under pressure from within the Conservative Party to take a tougher stance and suspend those being investigated by the Gambling Commission.