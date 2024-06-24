DUP leader urges against ‘voting for smaller parties you know can’t win’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DUP leader urges against ‘voting for smaller parties you know can’t win’

By Press Association
DUP leader Gavin Robinson speaking during the launch the party’s manifesto (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP leader Gavin Robinson urged against voting for smaller parties “who can’t win” as he launched his party’s manifesto.

Mr Robinson said his party is “campaigning for every vote” in the General Election which will see some close races across Northern Ireland’s 18 constituencies.

He said that voting for smaller parties “risks helping to elect MPs who will take us in the wrong direction and who don’t believe in Northern Ireland”.

In recent history the DUP developed a strong working relationship with the Conservative government, brokering a confidence and supply deal in 2017.

However, Mr Robinson dismissed speculation his party may have less influence in the event of a Labour government.

“We work with every government. We have worked and we will continue to work in the best interests of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“There are many who sometimes casually suggest that Labour is in some way pro-Irish nationalism… that is not true of this Labour Party today that is standing across Great Britain on a pro-union ticket.

“The messages that you’ve heard from Hilary Benn as shadow secretary of state and Keir Starmer himself, who knows Northern Ireland, is not to upset the delicate balance that we have.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson speaking during the launch the party’s manifesto (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I don’t have any strong concerns on that, but the DUP will love many, trust few, and always paddle our own canoe.”

The almost 50-page manifesto, titled Speaking Up For Northern Ireland, was launched at the Harland and Wolff Welders Football Club in the East Belfast constituency, where Mr Robinson is a candidate.

The DUP is running 16 candidates for 18 available seats on the green benches in this General Election.

They returned eight MPs at the last election in 2019.

Mr Robinson said he wants his party to send “the strongest team to Westminster”.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson holding a copy of the party’s manifesto, which is titled Speaking Up For Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

“As we enter the closing stages of this election we are campaigning for every vote and seeking a mandate to send the strongest team to Westminster,” he said.

“On the 4th of July the choice you make will matter.

“If you want a stronger, more prosperous Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom, then you need to vote for it.

“If you want a strong pro-union team who will fight for Northern Ireland then you need to vote for it by backing the people who believe in Northern Ireland and who will do the job you elect them to do.

“By sitting at home or voting for smaller parties you know can’t win, you risk helping to elect MPs who will take us in the wrong direction and who don’t believe in Northern Ireland.”