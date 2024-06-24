Sunak ‘not aware’ of other Tory candidates facing probe over betting allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak ‘not aware’ of other Tory candidates facing probe over betting allegations

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking during the launch of the Scottish Conservative party’s General Election manifesto (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking during the launch of the Scottish Conservative party’s General Election manifesto (PA)

Rishi Sunak has said he is “not aware” of any other Tory candidates facing an investigation over allegations of betting on the General Election.

But the Prime Minister dodged questions on when he became aware of the accusations, saying he did not want to “compromise the integrity” of ongoing inquiries into the scandal that has engulfed the party in recent days.

It comes as senior Tory Tobias Ellwood became the latest Conservative figure to urge Mr Sunak to suspend the candidates involved.

“(The Gambling Commission) don’t talk about the individuals that they are investigating,” the Prime Minister told journalists in a huddle on the campaign trail in Edinburgh.

“What I can tell you is I am not aware of any other candidate that they are looking at.”

He ruled out himself and close family members from being the subject of a probe.

The Conservative campaign has been plunged into a deeper crisis by the gambling controversy, with the party’s chief data officer Nick Mason understood to be taking a leave of absence amid claims he placed bets on the election date.

Director of campaigning Tony Lee has also taken a leave of absence, while Mr Lee’s would-be MP wife Laura Saunders and fellow candidate Craig Williams, who was a parliamentary aide to the Prime Minister, are also under investigation by the Gambling Commission.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris earlier rejected calls including from within Tory ranks for those facing an investigation to have the party whip withdrawn while the probe is ongoing.