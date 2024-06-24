Gender transition process ‘not dignified’, says Keir Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gender transition process ‘not dignified’, says Keir Starmer

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer said the current system for changing gender was not ‘dignified’ (Dan Charity/The Sun/PA)
People changing gender must be treated with “respect and dignity”, Sir Keir Starmer has said as he was challenged on his party’s plans to reform the process.

The Labour leader said single-sex spaces “must be protected” and “we mustn’t go down the route of self-identification” when asked about the issue on The Sun’s Never Mind The Ballots show on Monday evening.

But he added that it was necessary to “recognise the procedure or the process at the moment is not dignified”.

He said: “There are some people who don’t identify with the gender that they’re born into, they are very distressed by that, and my rule in life is to treat everybody with respect and dignity and that’s what I will do.”

His comments follow reports that Labour is considering reforming the process for changing gender.

The current system requires that someone has a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, has lived in the gender they are transitioning to for at least two years, and intends to live in that gender for the rest of their life.

The application must be approved by a panel of doctors.

According to reports, Labour proposals would allow applications to be approved by a single doctor and remove the requirement for someone to live as their preferred gender for two years, instead introducing a two-year “reflection period” after making an application.

The requirement for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria would still be necessary.

Earlier on Monday, Sir Keir said he was “not in favour of ideology being taught in our schools on gender”.

Draft guidance published last month by the Department for Education says schools should teach the law on gender reassignment, but if asked about gender identity teachers should “teach the facts about biological sex and not use any materials that present contested views as fact, including the view that gender is a spectrum”.

A Labour spokesperson said the party would “modernise, simplify and reform the intrusive and outdated gender recognition law to a new process”.

They added that the party would “remove indignities for trans people who deserve recognition and acceptance” while protecting “single-sex spaces”.

But at a campaign event in Chelsea on Monday evening, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said a Labour government would “threaten” the security and safety of women and girls “because unlike the Conservatives, Labour simply don’t understand that sex means biological sex”.

Labour’s position has also been criticised by author JK Rowling, who accused the party of having “abandoned” women.

Speaking at The Sun’s event, Sir Keir said he respected Rowling’s view and would be happy to meet her to discuss the issue.